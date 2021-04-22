People who regularly sleep for six hours or less each night in middle age are more likely to develop dementia than those who routinely manage seven hours, a major study into the disease showed.
Researchers found a 30 percent greater risk of dementia in those who during their 50s, 60s and 70s consistently had a short night’s sleep, regardless of other risk factors, such as heart and metabolic conditions, and poor mental health.
The study does not prove that sleeping too little causes dementia, since sleep loss itself might be one of the earliest symptoms of the disease.
However, some scientists believe the results bolster evidence that persistent poor sleep might at least contribute to the neurodegenerative disease.
TOXIC WASTE
Researchers do not know whether improving sleep can reduce the risk of dementia, but sleep is known to clear toxic waste from the brain.
One hypothesis is that when people sleep less, this process becomes impaired.
“These findings suggest that sleep duration might be a risk factor for dementia in later life,” said Severine Sabia, an author of the study at the University of Paris. “I cannot tell you that sleep duration is a cause of dementia, but it may contribute to its development.”
Sabia and her colleagues analyzed survey data from University College London’s Whitehall II study, which launched in 1985, and followed the health and lifestyles of more than 10,000 British volunteers.
The French team focused on nearly 8,000 participants who self-reported their sleep patterns, although some wore watch-like devices to confirm how long they slept.
During 25 years of follow-up, 521 participants developed dementia, with most diagnosed in their late 70s.
Writing in Nature Communications, the scientists described how those who routinely got six hours of sleep or less each night in their 50s and 60s were 30 percent more likely to develop dementia than those who typically managed seven hours.
The findings came after an international team on Monday reported that severely disrupted sleep could nearly double women’s risk of dying from heart disease, when compared with the general female population.
MEN AT GREATER RISK
The study, in the European Heart Journal, found the risk for men increased by about one quarter.
Body mass index and sleep apnea, which disrupted breathing, both contributed to “unconscious wakefulness,” while disrupting the body’s natural circadian rhythms could drive the buildup of fat in arteries that could lead to cardiovascular problems.
While smoking, heavy drinking and obesity are risk factors for dementia, the chances of developing the disease rise steeply with age.
“It strengthens the evidence that poor sleep in middle age could cause or worsen dementia in later life,” said Liz Coulthard, a consultant senior lecturer in dementia neurology at Bristol University , who was not involved in the study.
“It makes sense to take measures to improve sleep, such as going outside during daylight hours to help maintain the natural rhythms that promote good sleep, avoiding excess alcohol or caffeine, particularly before bed, and finding a bedtime routine that works for you,” she said.
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data