The US on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong’s electoral system and forecast “difficult” talks with Beijing’s top diplomats next week, while a Chinese official yesterday hit back, pointing to the chaos in January surrounding the US presidential election.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan would not hold back when they meet with Chinese diplomats in Alaska on Thursday and Friday next week, “whether it’s on Taiwan, or ... efforts to push back democracy in Hong Kong, or on concerns we have about the economic relationship,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
“Addressing the genocide against Uighur Muslims is something that will be a topic of discussion with the Chinese directly next week,” she added.
China rejects US charges that it has committed genocide against Uighurs and other Muslims in its Xinjiang region and calls criticism of its behavior toward Hong Kong and Taiwan unwarranted interference in its internal affairs.
China’s parliament on Thursday approved a draft decision to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, further reducing democratic representation in the territory’s institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians’ loyalty to Beijing.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price called the changes “a direct attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy, its freedoms and democratic processes.”
“There will be some difficult conversations I would expect,” he said, referring to the talks Blinken and Sullivan plan to hold in Anchorage with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), the first high-level, in-person contacts between the two countries under US President Joe Biden’s administration.
Washington would explore areas for cooperation with China where it was in the US interest, including climate change, Price said, calling on Beijing to change if it wanted to improve the frayed relationship.
“We’re not looking to engage in talks for the sake of talks,” he said.
“We are looking for Beijing ... to demonstrate that seriousness of purpose, to demonstrate that it seeks to live up to its own oft-stated desire to change the tone of the bilateral relationship,” he added.
Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Deputy Director Zhang Xiaoming (張曉明) said that semi-autonomous Hong Kong is an internal Chinese issue that no foreign country has the right to interfere in.
“I don’t know that after the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, how the US has such moral capital to point fingers at the election institutions of Hong Kong,” he said.
A statement from Blinken condemned what it called China’s “continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong.”
“These actions deny Hong Kongers a voice in its own governance by limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate,” it said.
Zhang said the changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system were like a “minimally invasive surgery.”
“The distinctive features of minimally invasive surgery are small wounds, deep penetration and quicker recovery,” he said, adding that Hong Kong residents would be able to live and work more peacefully as a result.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments