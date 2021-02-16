Catalan separatist parties on Sunday boosted their parliamentary majority in a regional election that was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and marked by low turnout, more than three years after a failed bid to break away from Spain.
With Spain still grappling with a third wave of coronavirus infections, the vote in the wealthy northeastern region was held under tight restrictions to reduce the risk of contagion.
With 99 percent of the votes counted, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists won the most votes, but the three separatist parties together were set to get 74 seats in the 135-seat assembly.
Photo: AP
That is up from 70 seats won in the previous election in December 2017, just months after Catalonia’s failed secession bid, which led to the jailing of several separatist leaders.
To reduce the risk of virus transmission in the region, polling stations were set up in spacious venues like food markets, the area around FC Barcelona’s soccer stadium and the bullring in Tarragona.
Voters had to wear masks, use disinfectant gel provided at polling stations and stand apart while lining up in rainy weather to cast their ballots.
During the last hour of voting, which was reserved for people infected with COVID-19, polling station workers wore gloves, facial screens and white protective gowns.
The Socialists had 33 seats, up from 17 in the previous vote when they finished fourth.
Sanchez had hoped the election — Catalonia’s fifth in a decade — would end separatist rule in the region, which accounts for one-fifth of Spain’s economy.
He fielded the Spanish Minister of Health Salvador Illa as his candidate in the hope that his high profile in the fight against the pandemic would help win votes.
While separatist parties have been deeply divided over strategy since the failed secession bid, they were not punished by voters and for the first time won more than 50 percent of the vote, against 47.5 percent four years ago.
The more moderate ERC got 33 seats, the hardline JxC got 32 and the radical CUP nine seats.
The result leaves the ERC’s main candidate, 38-year-old jurist Pere Aragones, best placed to become Catalonia’s next leader.
“We have stopped an operation by the [Spanish] state to expel separatists from institutions,” he said after the results were announced.
Illa had said it was “time to turn the page” after more than a decade of Catalan nationalist governments focusing on separatism, but Aragones dismissed his approach during the campaign as “amnesia.”
He has said his party would not turn the page while independence leaders remained in jail over the failed secession bid.
Catalonia is governed by a coalition led by JxC, which is prone to confrontation with Madrid, and the ERC, which is open to dialogue and has helped Sanchez’s minority government pass laws at the national level.
The anti-coronavirus measures appeared to discourage people from voting.
While about 5.5 million people were eligible to vote, turnout was a record low at 54.4 percent, down from almost 80 percent in the previous election.
“I hesitated until the last minute whether to come vote or not,” Cristina Caballero, a 34-year-old child educator, told reporters at a Barcelona polling station. “I think these elections should have been postponed.”
Some people picked for polling station duty also expressed concern.
“Of course we are afraid, I just had cancer and am still on sick leave, but I was called up,” Eva Vizcaino, a 54-year-old office worker, told reporters at a Barcelona polling station.
WIDENING SPLIT: The rare split in the Pacific Island Forum provides an opening for China to boost its influence with Pacific island nations key to the region’s stability The Pacific Islands Forum yesterday plunged deeper into crisis as four more nations vowed to leave because of a leadership dispute, upending diplomacy in a region where the US and China are competing for influence. Micronesian countries — the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and the Federated States of Micronesia — said they would follow Palau’s decision last week and pull out of the group. They are angry that their sub-grouping’s candidate to be the forum’s next secretary-general was rejected in favor of former Cook Islands prime minister Henry Puna. “The Micronesian presidents jointly agreed that all five nations will initiate the formal process
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into