Former Hong Kong legislator Ted Hui (許智峯) has stepped up his criticism of HSBC after the bank’s chief executive Noel Quinn reached out to him personally to explain why the lender froze his accounts after he fled the territory for the UK.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, which included a photograph of part of the letter he received from Quinn, Hui wrote that HSBC had “failed to provide the legal basis” for freezing his accounts and those of his family members, and did not explain why his family was also “collectively punished.”
Hui, a democracy advocate, said that Quinn wrote in the personal e-mail that the bank had no choice in blocking his accounts after a demand from the police.
Photo: EPA-EFE
An HSBC spokeswoman declined to comment on specific accounts.
British lawmakers need to question the bank’s actions and there should be “corresponding international sanctions to be imposed upon HSBC,” Hui wrote.
The London-based bank has been walking a tightrope as it struggles to avoid getting caught in the complicated geopolitics of Hong Kong, where pro-democracy legislators have been disqualified, charged, arrested and fled into exile amid a crackdown.
HSBC has been reprimanded in Washington and London over its support for Beijing’s National Security Law in Hong Kong, the lender’s biggest market.
“HSBC is in a difficult position,” said John Burns, honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong who specializes in politics. “It’s a foreign bank, but has a lot of business here [Hong Kong] and on the mainland, and also comes under the heavy hand of [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson and [US Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo.”
Hong Kong police previously said that the move to block Hui’s accounts was based on a probe into his crowd-funding efforts.
Hui was among those arrested in connection with a protest at the Hong Kong Legislative Council in May last year.
He was out on bail when he fled to the UK.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client