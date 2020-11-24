LGBTQ support lends ‘new taste’ to Thai politics

It takes Siraphob Attohi three hours to transform from a harried student into his drag queen persona Masala Bold — a wisecracking MC, who raises calls for gender equality during Thailand’s protests for democratic reforms.

A regular at student-led rallies in Bangkok, Masala Bold’s glamorous presence and ribald jokes provide a teasing interlude between speeches from protest leaders demanding the resignation of Thailand’s prime minister and reforms to the monarchy.

However, far from being simply an entertainer, theatre student Siraphob — who goes by the nickname Raptor and identifies as male offstage — says the movement’s goals align with the LGBTQ community’s desire for gender equality.

Democracy advocate and aspiring drag queen Siraphob Attohi, left, addresses the crowd while leading a gay pride parade in Bangkok on Nov. 7. Photo: AFP

“If we can’t get real democracy in Thailand, then the rights for the LGBTQ community wouldn’t exist either,” he said. “So it’s my pleasure and my honor to use my theater skills to be an activist and to help people, but actually it’s all about my future too.”

The 21-year-old and other prominent LGBTQ personalities have played a visible role in the youth-led movement since it began in July.

In demonstrations where the vibe can turn from festive to tense in just a matter of minutes, they have stood alongside black-clad protesters, dressed in eye-catching outfits and unfurling massive rainbow flags.

Democracy activist Sugreeya Wannayuwat, center, is helped to secure the headdress for the character of Maleficent from the Disney film of the same name before a gay pride parade in Bangkok on Nov. 7. Photo: AFP

The protesters’ key demands are for royal reforms, a rewrite of a military-scripted constitution and for the resignation of army chief-turned-Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

However, embedded in these core goals lies a clear path to marriage and gender equality in Thailand, said Angele Anang, a prominent transgender drag queen and the winner of popular reality show Drag Race Thailand.

“We don’t have the same rights,” she said, adding that the community’s greatest goal is for same-sex marriage to be legalized in Thailand. “It is the key to unlocking inequality.”

Thailand’s vibrant and diverse LGBTQ community has helped the kingdom foster a reputation of tolerance, but the reality is far less rosy.

Discrimination is rife for transgender people, who often find themselves missing out on job opportunities, and gay and lesbian stereotypes proliferate on television variety shows and films.

“We’re branded and stereotyped — it is not true acceptance,” said Raptor, as he gets ready for a protest doubling as a gay pride parade. “It’s just acknowledging that we exist and categorizing us how they see fit.”

As Raptor paints his skin green, he said that this time Masala Bold will dress as Elphaba from Wicked — the hit Broadway musical retelling of the Wizard of Oz from the witch’s perspective.

The choice is pointedly political — Raptor explains that green-skinned Elphaba is ostracized growing up, and later exiled from Oz when she goes up against the powerful wizard.

“It’s the same situation as Thailand,” he said, referring to how pro-democracy activists have in the past fled to Europe to seek asylum for criticizing the powerful monarchy.

Reforming the monarchy is the most ambitious and shocking demand from the pro-democracy movement.

A taboo subject in Thailand, the king is traditionally regarded as a demi-god and his influence permeates every aspect of society.

The students’ calls for change include the abolition of a draconian royal defamation law — which shields him from criticism — and for King Maha Vajiralongkorn to “stay out” of politics.

“Reforming the monarchy means we get rid of the different classes and aristocratic hierarchy, so everybody — including the LGBTQ community — will be equal,” transgender activist Sitthinon “Faison” Songsiri said.

A graduate of Thammasat University — one of Thailand’s most liberal schools and a bastion of activism — the 25-year-old said her role as an emcee in demonstrations has empowered her.

“We are the new taste of Thai politics,” she said.

The kingdom’s protest-filled history is replete with rally leaders delivering “uncompromising” speeches, which leads to opposition groups blaming them for instigating violence, she said.

However, “we make the rallies lighter, funnier and less stressful,” Faison said. “At the same time, we make society more accepting towards our community.”

While Faison faces a raft of charges — including sedition — for participating in the protests, she is determined to continue to be a visible face.

“We need the people to look beyond our make-up, wigs and dresses, and listen to what we want to say regarding the same-sex marriage and gender equality,” she said. “If we fight together, the chances of succeeding in our cause is faster and better.”