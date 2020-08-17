The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tonnes of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said on Saturday, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters.
Photographs posted on social media by the cleanup effort with support of the Mauritian Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change show the ship in two pieces, “and the tugboats are already at work.”
Oil barriers were in place and a skimmer ship was nearby.
Photo: AFP
Most if not all the remaining 2,721.6 tonnes of fuel had been pumped off the ship in the past week, although there were still 90 tonnes on board, much of it residue from the leakage, as environmental groups warned that the damage to coral reefs and once-pristine coastal areas could be irreversible.
The MV Wakashio struck a reef on July 25 and its hull began to crack after days of pounding waves. About 907 tonnes of fuel began to leak on Aug. 6.
Officials had been preparing for the ship to break up for days, and images taken on Saturday indicated it was inevitable, with the two pieces only partially attached.
The salvage team intends to pull the front two-thirds of the ship out to sea using two tugboats and let it sink to avoid further damage to the Mauritian coastline, said a police official in the capital, Port Louis, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.
The remaining portion is still stuck on the reef and officials have not yet determined how they might remove it, the police official said.
The weather is expected to become rougher in the coming days, the government said in a statement on Saturday night.
Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth’s government is under pressure to explain why immediate action was not taken to empty the ship of its fuel. It is seeking compensation from Nagashiki Shipping.
They stand as eyesores to most passers-by and potential public health risks to authorities, decaying buildings wrapped in tangles of exposed wire, studded with protruding leaky plastic pipes, vegetation billowing from cracks and terraces where particulates from polluted air have accumulated over time. With skyscrapers and ultramodern developments on every side, some of these “nail houses” are also sitting on land worth millions of dollars in Shenzhen’s inferno of a property market, where new-unit and second-hand home prices rival London. In battles over land and development, the nail house phenomenon has become widespread throughout China over the past two decades, with owners
BEYOND CULTURE: The US State Department was expected to announce that the Chinese government-funded institutes would have to register as foreign missions US President Donald Trump’s administration is increasing scrutiny of a long-established Chinese-government funded program that is dedicated to teaching Chinese language and culture in the US and other nations, the latest escalation of tensions with Beijing. The US Department of State was expected to announce as soon as yesterday that Confucius Institutes in the US — many of which are based on college campuses — would have to register as “foreign missions,” according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The designation would amount to a conclusion that the institutes are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by
HONORARY HOT WATER: Wolfson College had been under pressure to rescind the fellowship. Oxford is also facing questions over an award to a Hong Kong tycoon Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) says she has “returned” her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the territory’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents. Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was “deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts.” “Therefore I can hardly convince myself to maintain any relation with Wolfson College,” she wrote on Facebook late on Saturday alongside a photograph
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY: The publisher’s ‘Apple Daily’ newspaper has had to raise the number of copies printed from 70,000 to 550,000 to meet a huge surge in demand They have occupied Hong Kong’s central business district, marched by the hundreds of thousands through the territory’s streets and endured tear gas and pepper spray in pitched battles with riot police. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy supporters are now wielding a new protest weapon: their stock-market trading accounts. To show support for Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the publisher and outspoken government critic who was on Monday arrested under the territory’s new national security legislation, Hong Kongers have been piling into shares of his media company Next Digital. The result: a more than 1,100 percent surge in two days that propelled the stock to a seven-year