Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the US “martyred” former al-Qaeda leader and mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks Osama bin Laden, a term that is mainly used for honorable figures slain in battle.
Khan was delivering a budget speech in parliament, attacking his predecessors’ foreign policies and saying that Pakistan’s partnership with the US in the “war on terror” was a mistake.
Khan also said that Washington used abusive language against Pakistan, blaming Islamabad for its failures in Afghanistan and most of all — refused to tell Islamabad of its operation against bin Laden in 2011 before carrying out the a nighttime raid.
The special operations force swooped into Pakistan’s military garrison town of Abbottabad in the middle of the night on May 2, 2011, killing bin Laden and several of his operatives.
“We sided with the US in the war on terror, but they came here and killed him, martyred him and ... used abusive language against us [and] did not inform us [of the raid], despite the fact that we lost 70,000 people in war on terror,” Khan said.
Washington has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harboring the Afghan Taliban and giving safe haven to the Haqqani network, a Taliban affiliate that has been blamed for some major attacks in Afghanistan and declared a terrorist group by the US.
US Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had claimed that the Haqqani network was run by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence.
Pakistan denied the accusations, saying that Washington was blaming Pakistan for the failure of the US-led coalition’s 150,000 soldiers to defeat the Taliban, who are now at their strongest since being toppled in 2001 and rule or hold sway in about half of Afghanistan.
“The way we supported America in the war on terror and the insults we had to face in return... They blamed us for every failure in Afghanistan. They openly held us responsible because they did not succeed in Afghanistan,” Khan said.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the only countries to recognize the Taliban government, which had harbored bin Laden as he planned terrorist attacks against the US. After the 2001 attacks, Pakistan turned and became an ally of the US against the Taliban, who were ousted by a US-led coalition in November 2011.
Opposition lawmaker Khwaja Mohammed Asif criticized Khan for calling bin Laden a martyr, saying that the al-Qaeda chief had brought terrorism to Pakistan.
“He [bin Laden] ruined my country, but he [Khan] is calling him a martyr,” Asif said.
Khan said that his government has reset the Pakistan-US relationship, elevating it to one of mutual respect, for which he also credited the personal rapport he has built with US President Donald Trump.
“No one insults us now,” Khan said.
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO
NO ‘SAFE HAVEN’: The Russian bitcoin fraud suspect had placed the cash in a New Zealand shell company, but police said the nation does not protect ‘illicit proceeds’ New Zealand police yesterday said they have seized US$90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody, but is also wanted in the US. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the police had worked closely with the US Internal Revenue Service in the case. He said the money likely reflected illicit profits from thousands of victims. The money is the most ever seized by New Zealand police. The US has accused Vinnik of laundering billions of dollars through BTC-e, one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges. His native Russia also wants to put him on trial. Vinnik
South Korea’s presidential office yesterday accused former US national security adviser John Bolton of distorting facts and jeopardizing future negotiations with his scathing account of US President Donald Trump’s North Korea summit strategy. Bolton’s forthcoming memoir, titled The Room Where it Happened, takes both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to task for their handling of a series of historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un beginning in 2018. South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong — who first told Trump that Kim wanted to meet and appears repeatedly in the book — said that the book “does not