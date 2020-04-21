Ex-royal couple shun UK tabloids

CRITICAL LETTER: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accused the outlets of running stories that are ‘distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason’

The Guardian





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told the editors of British tabloid newspapers that they will never again deal with their outlets, in an unprecedented direct attack on a large part of the media that leaves little chance of repairing the relationship.

On Sunday night, Prince Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the editors of the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Mirror and the Express saying that from now on they would not respond to any inquiries from journalists working for the outlets.

Instead there will be a policy of “zero engagement,” except when necessary through the couple’s lawyers.

From left, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive for the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on March 5. Photo: AFP

In a strongly worded attack, the duke and duchess said they refused to “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion” and accused the outlets of running stories that are “distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason.”

The move is designed to signal to the wider public not to trust any of the reporting about the couple carried by British tabloids.

It comes as Meghan prepares to take on the Mail on Sunday in a court case over its decision to print a letter she sent to her estranged father, with a virtual hearing scheduled to take place on Friday.

In Sunday’s letter, the couple tell the editors that they believe a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy that can “shine light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.”

“It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded,” they said.

“There is a real human cost to this way of doing business and it affects every corner of society. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue,” they said.

“This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie,” they added.

The couple’s representatives said they are happy to engage with other outlets, especially grassroots and new media outlets.”

British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden yesterday said the couple has withdrawn from royal life, so how they operate is up to them, but critics questioned the timing of their announcement.

“Imagine thinking anyone cares about their hurt little me-me-me egos as health workers around the world are dying at work?” said Piers Morgan, a breakfast TV show host and a former Daily Mirror editor. “What a pair of repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools.”

Additional reporting by Reuters