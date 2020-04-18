Virus Outbreak: India uses drones, tests to keep virus out of slums

LOCKDOWN: With about 65 percent of its people living in slums, Mumbai has cordoned off some areas, set up special fever clinics and created vast quarantine centers

Reuters, MUMBAI





In an air-conditioned government building in Mumbai, a dozen officials are glued to a giant screen showing live drone and CCTV footage of crowded slums, the front line in the city’s battle to contain the spread of COVID-19.

When cameras captured dozens of shoppers thronging a market in Mumbai’s low-income Dongri area last week, violating the nationwide lockdown begun on March 25, officials called in the police to disperse the crowd.

Twenty minutes later, the footage from Dongri showed only a handful of people still milling around.

An artist paints a virus on the asphalt, along with an awareness message reading “Stay home, stay safe,” during lockdown in Kolkata, India, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

To help enforce a lockdown in what is one of the most densely populated areas on earth, authorities are using drones, re-oriented traffic cameras and heat maps, but these can fall short when it comes to maze-like slum alleys.

“Hundreds will fall through the cracks, thousands, but as long as it is not in millions we are safe,” Praveen Pardeshi, who heads the city’s main civic body, said in an interview.

Mumbai is home to about 12 million people, of which about 65 percent live in slums. A further 6 million people are estimated to live in peripheral districts.

Confirmed cases in the city have ticked up above 1,900, including 113 deaths, making up about 15 percent of India’s more than 12,000 known cases.

Mumbai’s Dharavi, often considered Asia’s biggest slum with an estimated 1 million residents, has reported 71 cases and experts fear the number could climb quickly.

Authorities said that part of Mumbai’s high rates stem from more aggressive testing. The city has conducted 2,374 tests per million, versus 448 per million in the capital, New Delhi, a Mumbai government report reviewed by Reuters on Thursday said.

About 82 percent of coronavirus patients in Mumbai are stable, with just 2 percent requiring critical care, the data showed.

“If this percentage remains of stable cases, then we are through,” Pardeshi said.

Authorities have cordoned off parts of the slums, set up special fever clinics and created massive quarantine centers in a stadium and empty government buildings.

However, the restrictions are hard to observe when living at such close quarter. On a recent afternoon in a narrow passage encumbered by goats and electrical wire, police officers pleaded with a dozen Dharavi residents to go home.

Asif Siddiqui, a construction shop worker who lives in a one-room apartment with six family members, stayed put.

“They ask us to keep 1m distance, but my home is 2m long. We are trying to cooperate, but it is impossible to stay home in a place like this,” Siddiqui said.