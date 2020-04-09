Virus Outbreak: Trump considers cutting WHO funding

‘CHINA-CENTRIC’: The US president accused the WHO of keeping information about the virus secret, but walked back on a threat to immediately cut funding

The Guardian, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hunted for a new scapegoat in an increasingly frantic attempt to shift blame for thousands of American deaths from COVID-19, accusing the WHO of having “called it wrong” and being “China-centric.”

The US president contradicted himself within minutes, first vowing to put “a very powerful hold” on his government’s funding of the WHO, then insisting such a freeze was only under consideration.

Trump’s early inaction has come under renewed scrutiny in the past day after a New York Times report that White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro warned in a memo in late January that the virus could put millions of Americans at risk and cost trillions of US dollars.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Former US national security adviser Susan Rice told the Washington Post that Trump’s missteps “cost tens of thousands of American lives.”

The US president has repeatedly denied responsibility and sought to blame China, the administration of former US president Barack Obama and the media.

On Tuesday, with the US death toll exceeding 12,000, he unleashed a tirade at the WHO, even though it raised the alarm in January, after which he made statements downplaying the coronavirus and comparing it to the common flu.

“They’ve been wrong about a lot of things,” Trump said at the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing. “And they had a lot of information early and they didn’t want to — they seemed to be very China-centric” — implying that the WHO had toed the line of Beijing’s early efforts to minimize the scale of the outbreak.

He added: “They called it wrong, they called it wrong. They missed the call. They could have called it months earlier. They would have known and they should have known and they probably did know. So we’ll be looking into that very carefully and we’re going to put a hold on money spent [sic] to the WHO.”

“We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works, but when they call every shot wrong, it’s not good,” he said.

However, soon after, Trump was asked if the middle of a pandemic was the time to suspend money for the WHO.

“No, maybe not,” he replied, backtracking from his earlier remark. “I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but we’re going to look at.”

A reporter interjected: “You did say that.”

Trump retorted: “No, I didn’t, I said we’re going to look at it. We’re going to investigate it, we’re going to look at it. But we will look at ending funding, yeah, because you know what, they called it wrong, and if you look back over the years even, everything seems to be very biased toward China. That’s not right.”

The WHO declared COVID-19 a public health emergency on Jan. 30, nearly a month before Trump tweeted: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA,” adding: “One day - it’s like a miracle - it will disappear.”

He eventually declared a national emergency on March 13.

Trump has long been skeptical about multinational organizations.

In its most recent budget proposal in February, his administration requested a reduction of the US contribution to the WHO from an estimated US$122.6 million to US$57.9 million.

On Tuesday, Trump also played down January and February memos from Navarro, saying that he had not seen them at the time, but did “more or less” what his trade adviser suggested by imposing travel restrictions on China.

It was reported this week that nearly 40,000 people have flown from China to the US since the partial ban came into effect on Feb. 2.

He would not have wanted to act prematurely, Trump added, when it was not clear how bad the situation would become.

“I don’t want to create havoc and shock and everything else. I’m not going to go out and start screaming: ‘This could happen, this could happen.’ I’m a cheerleader for this country,” he said.