Taipei said it would continue efforts to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), and a source has provided specific details of its plans to attend events next month to deepen US-Taiwan economic collaborations.
US President Joe Biden launched the IPEF on his visit to Japan on Monday with 13 nations joining initially, while Fiji on Friday signed on to the trade group.
Biden described the IPEF as “writing new rules for the 21st-century economy.”
Photo: CNA
Taipei plans to arrange a meeting between Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪), a person familiar with the matter said.
Tai and Deng met on May 20 in Thailand, and a second meeting could focus on supply chain collaborations, expedited and facilitated trade, and agreements regarding agricultural goods, the source said.
It is customary to allow the US to announcement details of such meetings, the source said, adding that Taipei is withholding comment until then.
Deng is to head a delegation to participate in the annual SelectUSA Investment Summit from June 26 to June 29, and is expected to meet with other US officials in Washington, the source said.
The National Development Council Minister Kung Min-hsin (龔明鑫) is also to head a delegation of 5G network industry representatives to participate in the summit, the source said.
After the summit concludes, Kung and the delegation are expected to attend a Taiwan-US investment event in Silicon Valley.
This event would attempt to introduce collaborative opportunities to both sides, with 5G network equipment and 5G enterprise network solutions being anticipated sectors of collaboration.
Kung is also expected to visit Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle to explore possible 5G development collaborations with the tech giant.
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
People should look out for eight signs of acute encephalitis in children and seek emergency medical treatment if they occur, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The symptoms are a body temperature of at least 41°C, impaired consciousness, excessive sleepiness, a persistent headache, vomiting, involuntary muscle twitching (myoclonic jerks), convulsions and an unsteady gait, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. The symptoms were spelled out in the “Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Treatment of Acute COVID-19 Encephalitis in Children,” drawn up by members of the Taiwan Pediatric Association