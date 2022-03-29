New Taipei City is collaborating with industry and academia to promote artificial intelligence (AI) education.
In line with New Taipei City’s vision of becoming a smart city, 3DFamily Smart Inspection Group yesterday donated 2,500 sets of VisLab AI image recognition software to the Education Department.
The software is to be used to support classes at the city’s 50 senior-high, junior-high and elementary schools.
Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times
Sixteen of the schools have set up career exploration centers, while 11 participate in a Maker and Tech program, New Taipei City Deputy Mayor Jonathan Chen (陳純敬) said, adding that the city government commissioned them so that students could be introduced to AI.
The city has also held AI programming competitions, and encouraged schools to promote information science and computer technology in line with a 12-year curriculum, also called the “108 curriculum,” Chen added.
Taishan Senior High School has been designated as the headquarters for promoting AI education, the department said.
The school is to train AI teachers, provide AI equipment, launch certification classes and develop teaching materials to improve students’ AI know-how and competitiveness on the global stage, it said.
The simple VisLab interface allows students unfamiliar with programming or AI databases to understand the principles of AI image recognition through the software, 3DFamily board chairman Hsu Chih-ching (許志青) said.
Users can immediately feel the convenience of AI technology, Hsu said, adding that he hoped the donation could help the city cultivate more technology talent.
To promote AI education “from the bottom up,” the city has also teamed up with National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), Ming Chi University of Technology, Tungnan University, Hsing Wu University, Chihlee University of Technology, Asia Eastern University of Science and Technology, and Mackay Junior College of Medicine, Nursing and Management, it said.
The collaboration with academic institutions aims to lay a solid foundation for nurturing talent by training seed teachers at all education levels and sharing AI resources.
Today, universities often work closely with industry, NTUST president Yen Jia-yush (顏家鈺) said, adding that he hoped the collaboration nurtures more AI talent for industry.
Chen Po-han (陳柏翰), a senior at Taishan Senior High School, said he aims to learn more about AI image recognition as it is going to have wider application in the future.
Another senior, Yu Chun-hsiang (游竣翔), said AI is becoming a popular field, voicing his excitement over learning about it in high school.
“The smart city that New Taipei City is creating is human-oriented, and based on technology and education,” New Taipei City Education Department Commissioner Chang Ming-wen (張明文) said, adding that he hoped the technology and resources shared with schools would foster students with practical, innovative and versatile AI talent.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said