The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately.
From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members.
Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Photo copied by Yao Yueh-hung, Taipei Times
“Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities nationwide must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate proving that they have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.
The recreational facilities include karaoke bars, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, pubs, lounges and saunas, as well as specialized coffee shops and tea shops with escort services.
Customers who show proof of a booster shot must scan the contact registration code upon entering, and they are prohibited from entering if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, he added.
All workers at such facilities, including associated freelancers, must be fully vaccinated, meaning that they received a second dose at least 14 days ago or received a booster shot because their second dose was more than three months ago, Chen said.
From now until April 30, the workers must also take a rapid COVID-19 test each week, he said, adding that only workers who test negative can provide services.
Keelung temporarily closed some restaurants and karaoke bars with escort services, so the workers at those venues must provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result for COVID-19 within three days of returning to work, he said.
The workers must also take a rapid COVID-19 test every two days during the first two weeks of operations, as well as a weekly PCR test, he added.
The venues must keep records of the workers, including all service workers, counter staff, janitors, administrative workers and associated freelancers, and also set up a health monitoring and contact tracing plan, Chen said.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said