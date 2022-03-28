Rules tightened for venues with escorts

GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately.

From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members.

Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Police officers check the identities and COVID-19 vaccination status of employees at a nightclub in Taipei yesterday. Photo copied by Yao Yueh-hung, Taipei Times

“Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities nationwide must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate proving that they have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

The recreational facilities include karaoke bars, dance halls, nightclubs, hostess bars, pubs, lounges and saunas, as well as specialized coffee shops and tea shops with escort services.

Customers who show proof of a booster shot must scan the contact registration code upon entering, and they are prohibited from entering if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms, he added.

All workers at such facilities, including associated freelancers, must be fully vaccinated, meaning that they received a second dose at least 14 days ago or received a booster shot because their second dose was more than three months ago, Chen said.

From now until April 30, the workers must also take a rapid COVID-19 test each week, he said, adding that only workers who test negative can provide services.

Keelung temporarily closed some restaurants and karaoke bars with escort services, so the workers at those venues must provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result for COVID-19 within three days of returning to work, he said.

The workers must also take a rapid COVID-19 test every two days during the first two weeks of operations, as well as a weekly PCR test, he added.

The venues must keep records of the workers, including all service workers, counter staff, janitors, administrative workers and associated freelancers, and also set up a health monitoring and contact tracing plan, Chen said.