Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) deputy secretary-general Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) yesterday requested that party executives offer a public apology for revealing the name of the KMT member who filed a complaint about alleged illicit activities in the KMT Central Standing Committee vote on March 5.
The KMT has been rocked by allegations that Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) bought votes so that he could play a leading role in the party’s decisionmaking body.
“Many people have heard of the vote-buying scandal involving KMT Central Standing Committee members. In my recent trips across Taiwan, everyone I met condemned what had taken place during the vote,” Lo wrote in a post.
Lo said that he was angered that that KMT Disciplinary Committee, led by Legislator Lee Kuei-min (李貴敏), which met to examine the accusations against Fu, revealed that KMT Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) was the one who filed the complaint when making its decision on Monday.
Due to “the KMT’s long-term conservative culture ... it takes a lot of courage and a sense of justice to make an internal party complaint about vote-buying. Hsu was a brave person to do so, but party executives surprised people by publicly announcing that Hsu was the whistle-blower,” Lo said.
Lo then requested that KMT executives to apologize to Hsu.
“Hsu is a valuable treasure for our party. She is willing to point out wrongdoing, so our party should be thankful to her,” Lo said.
Hsu said that the KMT should have a confidentiality clause to protect whistle-blowers.
“It was a surprise to me that the committee revealed that I had filed [the complaint],” Hsu said.
Before the vote, the media had reported on accusations that Fu and other party members had provided benefits in exchange for votes, including banquets, gifts and money.
“Party members had sent me information and evidence on this, so I put it together and sent it to the KMT’s e-mail address to file an official complaint,” Hsu said.
In Monday’s announcement, Lee said that Fu would not be punished, as there was insufficient evidence.
“Some people received inscribed plaques, which were gifts from a local fishery association. Members had received soy sauce bottles, and these were gifts from Hualien County Commissioner Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚),” Lee said.
Hsu Chen-wei is Fu’s wife.
“There were allegations of receiving money in exchange for votes. Fu explained to committee members that he is a well-known national figure and has no need to pay for people to cast ballots for him,” Lee said.
In the March 5 vote, Fu received 1,234 votes — the most among the 29 members of the Central Standing Committee.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
US President Joe Biden’s comments about Taiwan during a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) were meant to discourage Beijing from making any rash moves on Taiwan amid the Ukraine war, a Taiwanese academic said on Saturday. Chen Shih-min (陳世民), an associate professor at National Taiwan University, said that while Biden simply repeated past statements about the US’ “one China” policy during the call on Friday, his comments signaled Washington’s commitment to the security of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. The comments were meant to convey to Beijing the message that Western countries have not been distracted by
‘MILD SIDE EFFECTS’: Moderna recipients’ antibody levels rose 47.7-fold within 28 days after their booster shot, a Chang Gung Memorial Hospital study showed A clinical study on mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines has found that booster shots with the Moderna vaccine are the most effective, the study’s lead researcher said yesterday. The study, which began in December last year at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and whose results were published yesterday, involved 340 participants with an average age of 35 who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, lead researcher Chiu Cheng-hsun (邱政洵), who is the vice superintendent of the hospital’s branch in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), told a news conference. The participants were divided into four groups, Chiu said, adding that the respective