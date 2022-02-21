Animal rights advocates and legislators yesterday braved the rain and cold in Taipei to march for the inclusion of animal rights in the Constitution.
Nearly 100 people — some with pets in tow — attended the march, which set out from the Presidential Office Building for the Legislative Yuan at about 2pm.
Organized by the Animal Protection Legislation Movement Alliance, a coalition of eight animal rights groups, the demonstration was held to urge the government to draft an amendment enshrining legal protections for animals into the Constitution.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Taiwan People’s Party Secretary-General Hsieh Li-kung (謝立功) praised the attendees for braving the cold, showing the force of will that would propel the movement forward.
Animals are not objects, but should be loved and cared for like children, Hsieh said, adding that treating animals well is indicative of a progressive nation.
Taiwan’s laws are severely outdated, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Sandy Yeh (葉毓蘭) told the gathering.
Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP
There are more than 250,000 cases of animal cruelty every year, but only the Animal Protection Division of the Council of Agriculture’s Department of Animal Husbandry is equipped to respond, she said.
Dogs, cats and other animals are all important members of the family, she said, adding that it is important to enact laws protecting them and requiring their owners to take responsibility for them.
People are animals, just like dogs and cats, New Power Party (NPP) Chairperson Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said.
Animal protections are a universal right and enshrining it in the Constitution would foster this sentiment, she added.
About a week before the rally, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Standing Committee that she supports the advocates’ position, DPP Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) said.
The committee agreed, saying that the most immediate task would be amending the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) to make repeat animal abusers criminally liable and treat animals as living beings instead of property, Hsu said.
The party has also proposed a special civil law and a special criminal law dealing with animal protections, as it would be faster than amending the Constitution, she added.
Italy on Feb. 9 became the 10th country to guarantee animals full rights under its constitution, Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network secretary-general Ho Tsung-hsun (何宗勳) said.
The network plans to make its case to the KMT caucus tomorrow at 10am, then to the TPP caucus on Wednesday at 4:30pm, Ho said.
Meetings have not yet been scheduled with the DPP or the NPP, he added.
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
NO SECRET: KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou said he hopes for peace and coprosperity across the Taiwan Strait, but calm cannot describe China’s worsening jet incursions Politicians yesterday denounced a Chinese state media report that labeled two Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators as “secret Taiwanese independence advocates,” saying that if its interpretation were true, it would be describing most Taiwanese. KMT legislators Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) and Charles Chen (陳以信) were on Saturday named by the People’s Political Consultative Daily as members of a “secret” faction of independence advocates. The article asserted the presence of two independence “forces” in Taiwan, one overt and one covert. Certain KMT members comprise the “secret” faction, which extolls “one China,” while in reality colluding with external antagonists to act against Chinese in the name
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for