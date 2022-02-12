China cannot dictate who Somaliland can have relations with as it was a sovereign nation and “born free,” Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Essa Kayd said yesterday in Taipei.
Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991, but it has not gained widespread international recognition as an independent territory. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.
Somaliland and Taiwan established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020.
Photo: Reuters
Strategically situated on the Horn of Africa, Somaliland borders Djibouti, where China maintains its first-ever overseas military base.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this week that by hosting a senior ministerial delegation from Somaliland, Taiwan was “fanning the flames to undermine the independence and unification of other countries, harming others without benefiting themselves.”
Speaking at a news conference in Taipei yesterday, Kayd said that China cannot dictate terms to his country.
“We were born free and we will stay free. We will run our business the way we want. China cannot dictate, no other country can dictate,” he said.
Kayd added that Somaliland is open to dealing with anyone who respects it as a sovereign country and wants to do business without any conditions.
“I think that’s as clear as I can go on China,” he said.
Taiwan has been all but driven out of Africa diplomatically by China in the past few years, with only the Kingdom of Eswatini now maintaining full relations with Taipei.
China has ramped up pressure on countries not to engage with Taiwan as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims, and the two frequently trade barbs about using “dollar diplomacy” by trading loans and cash gifts for international recognition.
Somaliland Minister of Finance Saad Ali Shire said his country had made no requests so far to borrow from Taiwan.
“There has been a flow of funds from Taiwan to Somaliland in the form of aid and in the form of investment, which we welcome,” he said.
Around-the-clock care is needed to sustain the nation’s only liger, blighted by genetic deformities as a living reminder of the tragedy that can result from human greed. A-piao (阿彪) staggers about his enormous enclosure, his faint tiger stripes glistening in the slanted winter sun before he flops to the ground. Lazily turning to show onlookers his exposed belly, he exudes the same ease as his distant domesticated cousins, yet something is clearly unusual about this feline. His left hind leg, rigid and immobile, extends from his side like a crutch as he gazes forward with the face of a lion. Yet this
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
‘KOWTOWING TO CHINA’: Critics reportedly asked the government to not allow Huang Yu-ting to be the nation’s Olympic flagbearer, calling officials ‘arrogant’ Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) leading Taiwanese athletes as a flagbearer at the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony has further upset the public and politicians in Taiwan, as she was branded a “disgrace” for “surrendering” after posting photos of herself practicing in China’s national team jersey. “Taiwan’s Olympic athletes had in the past always worn our national uniform with pride and patriotism. We cannot accept Huang saying there is no issue of nationality in sports to explain her action,” retired army general Yu Pei-chen (于北辰) said yesterday. “The crucial matter is that Huang is in Beijing to represent our country, just
The mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers can be shortened without significantly increasing the infection risk for local communities, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a shorter incubation period than previous variants, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday said that it was working toward shortening the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers, dependent on the local COVID-19 situation remaining under control this month. The length of the quarantine and when the policy would start needs further discussion, the CECC said. In his weekly online broadcast analyzing