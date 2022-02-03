Eating hotpot could raise heart attack risk: doctors

Changes in body temperature caused by eating hotpot and the food’s high salt content could increase the risk of heart attack, doctors said, adding that the condition’s main symptom, dysrhythmia, is one of the most common causes of sudden death during winter.

A gradual fall in temperature would decrease the risk of heart attack, Cathay General Hospital Cardiovascular Center Director Kuo Chih-tung (郭志東) said.

Many patients have complained about acute chest pains after eating hotpot, he said.

Eating hot food could warm the body and cause blood vessels to expand, Kuo said, adding that entering cooler surroundings after leaving the table could cause the blood vessels to contract rapidly.

This could increase the risk of heart attack, he said.

A similar logic applies to hot springs, Kuo said.

Undressing before entering a hot spring could cause a rapid drop in body temperature, which could increase the risk of heart attack, he said.

Separately, nutritionist Chang Ssu-lan (張斯蘭) of the Cathay Clinic in Taipei said that the recommended daily sodium intake is 2,400mg, or about 6g of salt, according to Ministry of Health and Welfare guidelines.

Hotpot stock, which usually contains a lot of spices or miso, as well the hot pot ingredients and sauces, are usually rich in salt, which could cause people to exceed the daily recommended sodium intake in one meal, Chang said.

People should avoid consuming too much of the stock and should eat iodine-rich vegetables, which would help balance the sodium intake, Chang said.