Pork importers on Saturday sought to assuage public fears over buying unhealthy pork by renewing their vow to only import ractopamine-free pork products, while urging the government to maintain inspection and labeling requirements.
The nation on Jan. 1 began allowing the importation of pork containing trace amounts of the leanness-enhancing feed additive, but importers at the time decided against taking advantage of the new rule, Poultry Sale and Development Association honorary chairman Lee Chun-lai (李春來) said.
The importers figured that there was no market for such products, considering the worries over public safety, and they harbored concerns about operational issues due to how it complicated sourcing for processed foods, Lee said.
Photo: Reuters
Although a referendum on Saturday calling for a ban on the imports failed, importers would stick to their previous decision, he added.
It is now a legal fact that pork containing trace amounts of ractopamine can be imported, Republic of China Swine Association chairman Yang Chieh (楊杰) said.
However, government officials should keep their promise to promote domestic pork and maintain strict border testing for ractopamine, he added.
Taiwan has “already reached critical mass” for self-sufficiency, as it produces nearly 93 percent of the pork it consumes, Yang said.
As it is not possible to raise pigs on a greater scale, Yang said he hopes that the rate would remain above 90 percent to sustain the price of domestic pork.
Production costs for pork are higher in Taiwan than in Europe or the US, but the products are fresher and farmers do not use ractopamine, Yang said.
As it is impossible to become entirely self-sufficient, cheaper imported pork is necessary to stabilize prices, Lee said, urging the public to rest assured that imported pork would remain safe to consume.
After the referendum on Saturday, government officials reiterated their promises to protect the local pork industry and public health.
Clear labeling has brought local producers a boost in sales and consumer trust, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said, vowing to keep protecting farmers’ incomes.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said inspections would continue to be as strict as ever.
Allowing imports would be a great help to Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, while also opening a new chapter in Taiwan-US relations, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
MESSAGE TO TAIWANESE: Teenager Zara Rutherford said that her trip has taught her she is capable of more than she thought and that this applies to everyone Zara Rutherford yesterday departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) after her round-the-world solo flight was delayed by two months due to complicated visa issues and bad weather. The 19-year-old aviator after she landed on Tuesday said that she believes everyone can pursue their dreams and challenge their limits. During an exclusive interview after a 4.5-hour flight from Seoul to Taipei, Rutherford said it had been quite a struggle physically and mentally over the past few weeks while she was stranded in Alaska and Russia from Sept. 29 to Friday. “I knew I had a huge wall to climb over,” said the British-Belgian