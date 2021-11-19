A batch of virus-like particles cultivated by the National Synchrontron Radiation Research Center is to be sent to the International Space Station for crystallization experiments next month, in collaboration with Japanese company Space BD, the center announced yesterday.
Space BD in May said that it had been appointed as the sole private partner by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for its high-quality protein crystal growth experiment service, HelioX Cosmos founder and CEO Bill Chang (張懷謙) said.
A parcel of the center’s particles has been sent to Japan for a US rocket launch scheduled next month, Chang said, adding that he could not reveal the precise time and rocket supplier for the mission.
Photo courtesy of the National Synchrotron Radiation Research Center
The particles are to stay in the space station’s lab for nearly a month, he said.
The launch is primarily a supply mission for the space station, the center said.
The particles are expected to crystallize while in space, and would be kept at minus-196°C before being returned to Earth, it said.
After the particles return to the center, researchers plan to utilize high-intensity X-ray and protein crystallography technology at the Taiwan Photon Source to observe changes in the particles, it said.
The particles originated from viruses that can cause diseases in humans or animals, and have been reduced to being “virus-like” after removal of their pathogenic genes, said center deputy director Chen Chun-jung (陳俊榮), who leads a team on molecular biology research.
While conducting postdoctoral research at the University of Georgia from 1999 to 2000, Chen engaged in a similar project in which particles were sent to space through a NASA-supported project, he said.
“We expect the quality of the particles’ crystallization to elevate significantly in a gravity-free environment, in comparison with that in general laboratories on Earth,” Chen said.
With better crystallization, researchers can analyze the viruses’ atomic structures with better depth and improve understanding about their pathogenic mechanisms, he said.
Although Chen did not state which types of viruses are being sent to the space station, the center’s news release referred to viruses that cause COVID-19, swine fever, avian influenza, and sealife diseases as examples that can claim lives and cause economic damage.
Improving our understanding about the viruses would help the development of new treatments, the center said, hoping to make breakthroughs in precision medicine and pandemic-prevention technology.
The center, headquartered at the Hsinchu science park, is affiliated with the Ministry of Science and Technology. The project has been coordinated by HelioX Cosmos, a Taiwanese start-up that is the official representative for the Japanese company.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
Two executives from a Hong Kong company believed to have conspired with Chinese intelligence agents will not be charged with breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. However, China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青), are still barred from leaving Taiwan, pending an ongoing trial concerning alleged money laundering, the office said. Two other people who have been investigated for their ties to Xiang and Kung will also not be charged with breaching the National Security Act due to a