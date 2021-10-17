Employers of foreign domestic caregivers to older people should create standard operating procedures to deal with emergencies, a senior social worker said yesterday.
Huang Kuan-ping (黃冠評), a senior social worker and director of Fuhua Nursing Service Center in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山), told the Taipei City Migrant Workers’ Family Care Project’s online workshop that foreign caregivers should have a system to handle crises.
An estimated 291,961 people aged 65 or older are living with dementia, accounting for about 7.71 percent of the older population, the Taipei Department of Labor said, citing last year’s demographic data from the Ministry of the Interior.
The data suggests that about one in 12 older people, and one in five people aged 80 or older, live with dementia, it said.
The Taipei Migrant Workers’ Family Care Project — commissioned by the Taipei Foreign and Disabled Labor Office, the Jian Shun Senior Day Care Center and the Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers — said that the two most common illnesses that its care recipients have are hypertension (32.8 percent) and dementia (31.9 percent).
Huang said that foreign domestic workers should practice the “five dos and three do nots” of caregiving.
The “five dos” are “smiling, speaking at eye level, speaking with a comforting tone of voice, asking for agreement and obtaining understanding,” while the “three do nots” are “do not scare, do not force and do not fear,” he said.
As an example, Huang said that older people who do not like taking a bath might feel attacked if a caregiver forces them to undress, so the caregiver should try to negotiate with them, slowly and calmly, using the “five dos and three do nots.”
He said that employers of foreign domestic workers should create a standard operating procedure for handling emergency situations when taking care of older people.
These guidelines should address dealing with common accidents including when a client falls down, is lost, or an emergency injury or illness occurs, he added.
As many foreign domestic caregivers are left alone to care for older people, their employers should teach them how to clearly describe a crisis — such as providing who, what, where and when information — should an emergency occur.
Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers secretary-general Chen Ching-ning (陳景寧) said that standard operating procedures should outline what types of situations to consider an emergency and who the caregiver should call, and should be posted at home so that caregivers can be prepared to immediately act according to the procedure.
The online workshop was organized to share tips with foreign domestic workers and their employers, and addressed that the workers might have to overcome language barriers, have insufficient knowledge about illnesses or lack the skills to handle sudden incidents, such as a client falling down or becoming lost.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday in his Double Ten National Day message accused the Democratic Progressive Party government of inciting fear and anti-China sentiment, while making an appeal to Beijing to accept Taiwan’s existence. After attending the morning celebrations outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Ko, who is chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), wrote on Facebook a “happy birthday” message to the Republic of China (ROC) in which he reflected on the nation’s values, and condemned partisan politics and Chinese aggression. In the 110 years since Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) founded Asia’s first democratic republic, the ROC on Taiwan
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon