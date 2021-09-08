Taiwanese cinematographer Lin Tsan-ting (林贊庭) and director Tsai Yang-ming (蔡揚名) are each to receive a Golden Horse lifetime achievement award this year, the festival’s executive committee said.
Upon hearing the news, Lin’s first reaction was to express gratitude to those who worked with him to help develop the nation’s motion picture industry, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee said in a statement on Monday.
Lin, 92, began his career in 1949 as one of the first apprentices at Agriculture Education Motion Pictures, which evolved into Central Motion Picture Corp in 1954.
After learning the techniques that were being used in Japan, Lin helped to convert Taiwan’s film industry from black and white to color, the committee said.
During his career, he collaborated with director Pai Ching-jui (白景瑞) on several films, including Lonely Seventeen (寂寞的十七歲) and Home Sweet Home (家在台北).
Lin worked on more than 130 films and he won four Golden Horse Awards for Best Cinematography for the movies Lonely Seventeen, Love Begins Here (愛的天地), Girlfriend (女朋友) and The Victory (梅花).
He also won the award for Best Cinematography at the Asia Pacific Film Festival for Falling Snowflakes (雪花片片).
Lin is to be the first Taiwanese cinematographer to receive a lifetime achievement award.
Taiwanese director Tsai is also to receive a lifetime award, the committee said.
Tsai, 82, began in 1963 as an actor, performing in more 200 Taiwanese films, including The Golden Spears (金色夜叉), City of Sorrow (悲情城市) and Life in the Back Street (後街人生), the committee said.
When he moved into directing, Tsai became known as the “godfather of Taiwanese gangster movies,” directing films such as Gangland Odyssey (大頭仔), Fatal Recall (兄弟珍重) and Ah Dai (阿呆), which brought a unique flavor to local cinema.
Lin and Tsai are to receive the awards at the Golden Horse Film Festival awards ceremony on Nov. 27 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義).
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
PRO-INDEPENDENCE? The KMT said that President Tsai Ing-wen was rehashing the ‘two states theory’ and provoking China amid worsening cross-strait relations The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of supporting Taiwanese independence after the president allegedly referred to China as one of Taiwan’s “neighbors” in a speech. Tsai made the comment in a pre-recorded message to the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, an event that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on Tuesday. “While we don’t seek military confrontation, and hope for peaceful, stable and beneficial existence with our neighbors, we will always defend our democracy and way of life,” Tsai said. The KMT said in a news release yesterday that the party objected to her use of
NEW VENTURE: When a disability left Wang Tsung-lieh unable to work, he turned his love of fishing and a bit of physics know-how into a living making fishing tackle A man in Kinmen County who left his job in construction due to a chronic illness has found a new calling making eco-friendly fishing lures. Wang Tsung-lieh (王聰烈) said that his love of fishing motivated him to make lures for a living, adding that he makes them only with wood to prevent damage to the marine environment. The pandemic has caused a dent in sales, but he is still working hard at making the fishing tackle, he said. Wang was introduced to lure fishing by a senior classmate when he was 17, and later taught himself to make lures, he
WARMING RELATIONS: Poland is the fourth EU member state to have pledged a vaccine donation to Taiwan, following Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic The Presidential Office yesterday thanked the Polish government for its vaccine donation and said it looks forward to fostering more exchanges with the central European nation. The delivery of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning, making Poland Taiwan’s third-largest vaccine donor, after Japan and the US. Poland has said that its donation is a gesture of gratitude to Taiwan for donating 1 million masks, 5,000 protective suits and 20,000 surgical gowns to the country last year after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and many countries had a shortage of supplies. Poland said it made the donation