Lin Tsan-ting, Tsai Yang-ming to receive awards

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese cinematographer Lin Tsan-ting (林贊庭) and director Tsai Yang-ming (蔡揚名) are each to receive a Golden Horse lifetime achievement award this year, the festival’s executive committee said.

Upon hearing the news, Lin’s first reaction was to express gratitude to those who worked with him to help develop the nation’s motion picture industry, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee said in a statement on Monday.

Lin, 92, began his career in 1949 as one of the first apprentices at Agriculture Education Motion Pictures, which evolved into Central Motion Picture Corp in 1954.

After learning the techniques that were being used in Japan, Lin helped to convert Taiwan’s film industry from black and white to color, the committee said.

During his career, he collaborated with director Pai Ching-jui (白景瑞) on several films, including Lonely Seventeen (寂寞的十七歲) and Home Sweet Home (家在台北).

Lin worked on more than 130 films and he won four Golden Horse Awards for Best Cinematography for the movies Lonely Seventeen, Love Begins Here (愛的天地), Girlfriend (女朋友) and The Victory (梅花).

He also won the award for Best Cinematography at the Asia Pacific Film Festival for Falling Snowflakes (雪花片片).

Lin is to be the first Taiwanese cinematographer to receive a lifetime achievement award.

Taiwanese director Tsai is also to receive a lifetime award, the committee said.

Tsai, 82, began in 1963 as an actor, performing in more 200 Taiwanese films, including The Golden Spears (金色夜叉), City of Sorrow (悲情城市) and Life in the Back Street (後街人生), the committee said.

When he moved into directing, Tsai became known as the “godfather of Taiwanese gangster movies,” directing films such as Gangland Odyssey (大頭仔), Fatal Recall (兄弟珍重) and Ah Dai (阿呆), which brought a unique flavor to local cinema.

Lin and Tsai are to receive the awards at the Golden Horse Film Festival awards ceremony on Nov. 27 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義).