The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that six applications had been received from groups hoping to purchase and import COVID-19 vaccines.
The center previously announced that Taiwan signed contracts to purchase about 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 4.76 million doses from the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX and 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Late on Sunday evening, the center said that on Friday last week, it signed contracts with local vaccine makers Medigen Vaccine Biologics and United Biomedical for the advance purchase of 5 million doses from each.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
At least 15 million people, or 65 percent of the population, need to be vaccinated to effectively protect against COVID-19 and each person needs two doses, so a total of 30 million doses are required, the center said.
The surge in locally transmitted infections has prompted urgent demand for vaccines, leading local governments, businesses, civic groups and individuals to publicly express their intention to purchase vaccines.
On Friday last week, the center announced the documentation that local governments and businesses need to apply for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to import COVID-19 vaccines.
Yesterday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the FDA had received four applications, while the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had received two, but that none of them had included the necessary documentation.
Ten agencies that media reports had said intended to import vaccines have not applied, he added.
“They would still need to apply for emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA, so the vaccine sources must meet the FDA’s requirements and the technical documents would need to be reviewed,” Chen said.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said that representatives of the Fo Guang Shan Monastery in Kaohsiung, who last week said it planned to acquire up to 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and to donate them, visited the center yesterday morning to discuss the matter.
The center has assigned a contact person to the monastery, he added.
Chen Shih-chung said that it is better if the central government signs the procurement contracts with vaccine makers, because the government can ensure better legal protection, but the center is willing to discuss the matter with businesses or civic groups who insist on signing the contracts themselves.
The government is willing to step in and assist with legal matters because many of the vaccine makers are so far only willing to deal with governments, he said.
Regarding concern over domestic vaccines not yet in phase 3 clinical trials, Chen Shih-chung said that phase 3 trials can take a long time, but major COVID-19 vaccines — including BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — received EUA and were used in rollouts before finishing phase 3 trials.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to complete phase 3 trials in April 2023, but it was granted EUA by the WHO, the US and the UK in December last year; Moderna is expected to finish by October next year, but it was granted EUA by the US and Canada in December last year; and AstraZeneca is expected to finish in September, but it was granted EUA by the UK in December last year and by the WHO in February, he said.
The phase 2 trials for the vaccine candidates from Medigen and United Biomedical each enrolled more than 3,800 participants who took the two doses, which is considered an “expanded study” when compared with the studies for some major vaccines, he added.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted