Restaurants in Taipei and New Taipei City yesterday implemented heightened COVID-19 protocols to protect diners after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) raised the COVID-19 warning to level 3 for the municipalities.
Buffet franchise Feastogether said its chains Eat Together and Fruitful Foods have begun bringing food to the table to reduce unnecessary contact in the dining area.
Seven major brands under the franchise now offer takeout through the app Eatogo, it added.
Photo: CNA
Fast-food chain TKK Fried Chicken said it has halted indoor dining at its restaurants in Taipei, New Taipei City and Keelung.
TKK venues in department stores require temperature checks, masks and socially distanced seating, while customers must sign in, among other measures, it said.
Thai Town Cuisine’s operator, Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group, said it is encouraging customers to order take out meals.
The franchise’s venues conduct more than 1,000 sanitation procedures a day and track the source and handling of ingredients, it said.
Supreme Salmon said that its chain follows all of the CECC’s recommendations, including sanitizing tables and utensils every 15 minutes, and it has also instituted employee self-care.
Meanwhile, Uber Eats endeavors to have zero-contact deliveries and credit payments as the only service option in the Taipei metropolitan area, it said in a statement.
These measures would be adopted across Taiwan, and its delivery partners are required to wear masks, verify their health status and sanitize vehicles.
The corporation would provide rider geolocation data to authorities if necessary, it added.
Foodpanda encourages, but does not require, customers to use zero-contact delivery or credit payment, it said.
Delivery drivers would be asked to wear masks, take their body temperature using a company system and clean insulated food bags before and after work, it said.
