Prosecutors charge man with storming police station

Staff writer, with CNA





Taipei prosecutors yesterday charged one suspect with damaging public property at a police station, but did not pursue charges against the station’s former chief, who was accused of covering up an incident in which a group stormed into the building.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office charged a man surnamed Hsu (徐) over the destruction of a computer at the Zhonglun Police Station in Songshan Precinct after he allegedly entered the station early on April 16 with nine other people.

The group earlier had a dispute with police officer Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞), a physical skills instructor, who entered the station to get away from them, but the group followed him into the building at about 2am.

Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office Deputy Chief Prosecutor Chen Yu-ping speaks at a news conference at the office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

Upon receiving a report about the incident later in the day, officer Fu Jung-kuang (傅榮光) asked then-station director Hsu Shu-huan (許書桓) whether video footage of the incident should be deleted, prosecutors said.

Hsu Shu-huan agreed in a bid to protect Yang from criticism, the indictment said.

The footage was recovered by the Taipei Police Department’s information technology division.

It showed a group storming into the station and a computer being knocked from a desk onto the floor.

Hsu Shu-huan was reprimanded and removed from his post, while Yang was transferred to another station.

Prosecutors said that they did not press charges against the others from the group who entered the station, as they did not coerce, threaten or insult officers inside.

They also did not charge Hsu Shu-huan and Fu, although their destruction of key evidence related to a crime was “unbecoming of a law enforcement officer,” prosecutors said.

The two have no criminal record and admitted wrongdoing, so they would be fined NT$150,000 each and undergo four hours of legal education, the indictment said.