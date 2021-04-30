Biologist Tony Hunter on Tuesday delivered his Tang Prize Award Lecture at the Experimental Biology conference, after winning the prize in 2018.
He shared his latest research into mechanisms behind pancreatic and liver cancer at the virtual conference, which began on Tuesday and runs until today, the Tang Prize Foundation said.
Hunter, a professor of molecular and cell biology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, said that the formation of most tumors cannot be attributed to the mutation of one single cell type, but rather to interactions between cancer cells and surrounding tissue.
Research should focus on understanding the interactions in the tumor microenvironment to “uncover a good target to eventually cure the disease,” he said.
Hunter’s research in the past few years focused on the interaction between cancer cells and pancreatic stellate cells, he said.
When stellate cells are activated, they secrete proteins to form a shell around the tumor that might resist cancer drugs, as well as a signaling protein that stimulates cancer growth, Hunter said.
However, the signaling protein “may be a useful biomarker to help diagnose pancreatic cancer more easily and efficiently,” he said.
Hunter’s research has also led to the identification of an enzymic intermediate called phosphohistidine, which is believed to play a central role in several forms of cancer, including liver and breast cancer, he said.
Hunter was awarded the Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science for research that paved the way for the development of a class of cancer drugs called tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), which were the prototypes of today’s targeted therapies.
According to the Salk Institute, Hunter discovered that the addition and subtraction of phosphate molecules to proteins on tyrosine, an amino acid, allows cells to control when key proteins are on standby and when they are active.
TKIs inhibit phosphate malfunctions, which might spur the growth of cancer, the institute said.
The Tang Prize is a set of four international prizes awarded every two years for outstanding contributions in the fields of sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, Sinology and the rule of law.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as