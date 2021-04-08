A series of lectures, film screenings and discussions are to be held in Taipei through April 25 to mark Freedom of Speech Day, which was yesterday.
The events, which began yesterday, are being organized by the Ministry of the Interior, the Memorial Foundation of 228 and the Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation.
The series, with the theme of “On the Road to Freedom of Speech,” comprises the “Human Library” lecture series, as well as the Human Rights and Freedom Film Festival and post-screening discussions, the organizers said.
Photo: CNA
From 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, Institute of Watch Internet Network chief executive officer Huang Yi-feng (黃益豐) is to give a lecture on the difference between freedom of speech on the Internet and cyberbullying, as well as regulation and self-discipline within the context of free speech online, they said.
From 3pm to 5pm on Saturday next week, Taiwan FactCheck Center editor-in-chief Summer Chen (陳慧敏) is to give a lecture exploring the purpose of the dissemination of false news, and how to identify such reports, the organizers said.
From 2pm to 4pm on April 24, Ou Su-ying (歐素瑛), a history professor at National Taiwan University, is to give a lecture discussing freedom of speech on school campuses, they said.
Screenings of South Korean director Kim Ui-seok’s debut feature After My Death, Oscar-nominated The Post by director Steven Spielberg, and the 2018 thriller Searching by director Aneesh Chaganty are to begin at 2pm on Sunday, on April 18 and on April 25 respectively, the organizers said.
The screenings are to be followed by discussions led by counseling psychologist Lin Chen-yi (林甄儀), Plain Law Movement senior editor Wang Ting-yu (王鼎棫) and UN Office of Information and Communications Technology consultant Jack Huang (黃一展) respectively, they added.
The events are to be held at the National 228 Memorial Museum in Zhongzheng District (中正), the organizers said.
April 7 was declared Freedom of Speech Day by the Executive Yuan in December 2016 to commemorate the death of democracy activist Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕, also known as Nylon Cheng).
Deng, who founded the magazine Freedom Era Weekly in 1984 to fight for “100 percent freedom of speech,” died by self-immolation on April 7, 1989, as police broke into his office after he had been barricaded inside for 71 days to avoid arrest after he was charged with sedition for having printed a draft “Republic of Taiwan constitution” in 1988.
Taiwan’s path to achieving freedom of speech has been a “bumpy” one, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday at the series’ opening ceremony at the museum, adding that it took hard work to reach the level of freedom the nation enjoys today.
The nation’s hard-won freedom of speech was made possible due to the sacrifice of individuals like Deng, Hsu said, urging people to defend it with “all our strength.”
More information about the events can be found at www.228.org.tw or www.moi.gov.tw.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
KEEPING FOCUSED: Premier Su Tseng-chang was said to have commended Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung, but said the tragedy takes priority Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has submitted a verbal resignation in the wake of the Taroko Express No. 408 train crash two days ago, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. In a call, Lin told Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) that he wished to step down, to take responsibility for the deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years. As of press time last night, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office had revised the death toll from 51, which had been reported on the previous day, to 50, after DNA testing showed that what had