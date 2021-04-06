As the weather warms up, people might experience skin irritation from outdoor activities, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday, offering four tips for choosing and applying topical skin medication.
Hot and humid weather, as well as exposure to vegetation, can cause rashes or blisters, and many people purchase topical skin medication on their own to relieve their symptoms, it said.
People should consult a pharmacist before choosing a medication, and if the symptoms do not improve after applying it for two to three days, they should visit a doctor, the FDA said.
People who purchase skin medication should carefully read the directions on the package insert, it said.
To treat an insect bite or sting, people can choose medications containing antihistamines or steroids, while for treating a fungal infection, people should use medications containing antifungal agents, it said.
The thickness of the stratum corneum, the outermost layer of the skin, differs on different areas of the body, and the thickness of body hair and sweating can also affect the absorption of topical medication, so people must choose a suitable form, such as a cream, ointment or gel, and an adequate dosage to be treated effectively, the FDA said.
People should take note of the storage method required and expiration date of the medication, and should remember to wash both hands thoroughly before applying it, the FDA said, adding that excess ointment or cream should not be put back into the container.
The FDA urged people not to randomly apply leftover medication that they have used previously or other people’s medication, as it might be ineffective, cause an infection or worsen their symptoms.
