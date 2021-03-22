Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations.
She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan.
Lu also proposed launching discussions on “integration” instead of “unification of the two sides of the Strait,” similar to regional integration programs such as ASEAN, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the EU.
Taiwan should form a “golden triangle” in Northeast Asia by aligning with Japan and South Korea, while inviting Canada and the US to establish a democratic Pacific commonwealth, she said.
In addition to developing relations with China, Taiwan should also work to develop relations with nations around the Pacific Ocean, Lu said.
She expressed hope that her new book would not only provide Taiwan with new perspectives on cross-strait relations, but also give China a chance to reconsider new cross-strait ties.
While Taiwan is considered safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is under constant threat of war from China, Lu said, adding that Taiwan should therefore use its soft power for diplomatic purposes.
