The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday began preparations for nationwide forums to explain the party’s stance on referendums that are to be voted on in August.
The KMT has already held 169 forums for its chapter workers and members across Taiwan, a party source said.
The forums held for the chapter workers were quite successful, and the KMT yesterday began arangements to hold similar forums in cities and townships, the source said, adding that the party plans to hold them at the township and borough level.
The KMT is largely relying on local governments to help spread the word about the forums in cities and counties headed by KMT members, and local party chapters in other areas, the source said.
The KMT has proposed two referendums. The first, spearheaded by KMT Legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), asks voters if they agree that the government should completely ban imports of meat, offal and related products from pigs fed with ractopamine.
The KMT first raised its “anti-ractopamine pork” or “food safety” referendum proposal in September last year, days after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the government would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing ractopamine residue and beef from cattle aged 30 months or older. The policy went into effect on Jan. 1.
The other proposed referendum, initiated by KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), would ask voters if they agree that referendums should be held on the same day as nationwide elections if an election is scheduled to take place within six months of a proposal to hold a referendum being approved.
An amendment to the Referendum Act (公民投票法), passed by the Legislative Yuan on June 17, 2019, stated that referendums would not necessarily have to be tied to general or presidential elections and, starting this year, the fourth Saturday of August should be designated as “Referendum Day,” to be held every two years.
The KMT said that it was glad to see two other referendums proposed by members of the public, adding that it would respect the public’s decision.
It was referring to a referendum headed by Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政) to move the site of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Taoyuan to protect the algal reef in the area from harm.
The other, headed by nuclear power advocate Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), hopes to activate the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).
The KMT respects that “the next generation should be allowed to make a choice,” Chiang said, adding that this would hopefully prevent the issue from being polarized.
Another KMT source said that the party would not state a definitive stance on the nuclear power plant issue, as it would only detract from its two issues.
The party supports the algal reef referendum, as more people would be incentivized to vote if there are more issues to be voted on, they said.
