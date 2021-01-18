Taiwan’s representative to Switzerland on Thursday met with his US counterpart, the latest Taiwanese diplomat to meet a US official after Washington ended its restrictions on official contacts with Taiwan on Jan. 9.
The meeting was revealed on Friday when US Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Edward McMullen wrote on Twitter that he was delighted to have officially met with Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Switzerland Director David Huang (黃偉峰).
The US and Taiwan share common values of freedom, rule of law and respect for human dignity, McMullen wrote.
Huang on Saturday said that McMullen invited him to meet at the US embassy in Switzerland shortly after the US lifted its ban on official contacts with Taiwan.
During the meeting, Huang said he extended Taiwan’s appreciation to the US for the support it has shown to Taiwan’s government and people.
McMullen said he had brought up issues regarding the decades-old restrictions with the US Department of State and later with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when he visited Switzerland in 2019.
Huang was not the only Taiwanese representative who met with a US diplomat after the self-imposed ban ended.
On Monday last week, US Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra met Representative to the Netherlands Chen Hsing-hsing (陳欣新) at the US embassy in The Hague.
Pompeo had declared the restrictions on contacts that have been in place since Washington cut ties with Taipei “null and void.”
The guidelines had forbidden Taiwanese diplomats and members of the military from displaying the national flag at US government venues, as well as all symbols of Taiwanese sovereignty from being displayed on US premises, a source familiar with the policy said.
As part of the guidelines, Taiwanese representatives overseas were also not allowed to meet US counterparts at US embassies.
While Taiwan welcomed the lifting of the ban, others have seen the move as a publicity stunt in the waning days of US President Donald Trump’s term to infuriate China and constrict US president-elect Joe Biden’s room to maneuver on China and Taiwan policies.
There is no indication yet whether the Biden administration, which takes over the White House on Wednesday, would uphold the decision.
‘HUMILIATING’: Aletheia University students called on the school to apologize for limiting former professor Chang Liang-tse’s access to its Taiwan literature archive The Aletheia University Student Association yesterday called on the university to apologize to retired professor Chang Liang-tse (張良澤) after it prevented him from accessing the Taiwanese literature archive at its Tainan campus by changing the lock on the building. Last month, the university changed the lock on the building without warning, barring Chang’s access to the archive that he had “singlehandedly established,” Chung Yen-wei (鍾延威), the son of the late writer Chung Chao-cheng (鍾肇政), wrote on Facebook on Friday. The university in 1997 created the first department of Taiwanese literature in the nation, and Chang, now 82, was the department’s first-ever chairman,
ALLEVIATING FEARS: The CECC would only announce public places where it is difficult to identify everyone there at the same time as the couple, minister Chen said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced six places where two locally infected COVID-19 cases had visited between Thursday last week and Sunday, urging people who had been at the places at the same time to monitor their health. The couple, cases 838, a doctor, and 839, his nurse girlfriend, were reported by the center on Tuesday. The doctor had treated a patient with COVID-19 last week before he began suffering symptoms on Friday, while the nurse began suffering symptoms on Saturday. They work in the same hospital in northern Taiwan, but the nurse had not worked with COVID-19 patients, so
SECOND RULING: Israeli-American Oren Shlomo Mayer refused to sign a court transcript, complained about the court translator and said the trial had been unfair The High Court yesterday upheld New Taipei City District Court’s verdicts on four men convicted last year in connection with the 2018 murder and dismemberment of a Canadian citizen on the banks of the Sindian River (新店溪). It found American-Israeli Oren Shlomo Mayer and American Ewart Odane Bent guilty of homicide and the abandonment and destruction of a corpse, with Mayer sentenced to life in prison and Bent given a term of 12 years and six months, for the death of Sanjay Ryan Ramgahan, whose body parts were found in a riverside park under Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei’s Yonghe
A lawyer and a prosecutor yesterday castigated what they called a lenient ruling by the High Court on Luo Wen-shan (羅文山), whose prison sentence was reduced to two years, which he does not need to serve, after he was convicted for receiving illegal political donations from China to meddle in Taiwan’s elections. Investigators found that Luo, who retired from the army with the rank of lieutenant general, had accepted NT$8.38 million (US$294,604 at the current exchange rate) under the guise of political contributions from Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference member Xu Zhiming (許智明) and people in Hong Kong from 2008 to