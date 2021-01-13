Select pieces from the Illustrators Exhibition at last year’s Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy are to be displayed at the Taipei International Book Exhibition from Jan. 26 to 31 at Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1, the organizer said yesterday.
A selection of 171 illustrations from the Bologna book fair are to be displayed at this year’s 29th edition of the exhibition with the theme “Happy Reading,” the Taipei Book Fair Foundation said.
The selection features the works of 76 artists from 24 nations, including six illustrators from Taiwan — Yeh Hsin-wen (葉馨文), Ting Lu-wen (丁律妏), Chang Hsiao-chi (張筱琦), Chen Chiao-yu (陳巧妤), Kuan Meng-hsuan (官孟玄) and Lin Chien-yu (林謙宇), the foundation said.
Artist Page Tsou (鄒駿昇) designed the booth in which the pieces are to be displayed, it said.
Tsou at a news conference in Taipei yesterday said that his own career as an illustrator really took off when he was selected for the Bologna book fair for the first time.
“For many young people, Bologna is like a magical place,” Tsou said.
The booth is to be situated next to a pavilion showcasing South Korea, which is the guest of honor this year.
At the exhibition’s International Publishing Forum, Taiwanese and South Korean publishers are to meet online on Jan. 27 for an event titled “The New Look of the Asian Publishing Industry in the Post Pandemic Era — Taiwan and Korea,” the foundation said.
Speakers are to discuss the publishing market in South Korea, as well as new opportunities for the Asian publishing industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
The foundation and the Ministry of Culture are partnering with the Frankfurt Book Fair for the seventh time to host the Frankfurt Publishers Training Program at the exhibition.
This year’s program is titled “Maximizing Impact: Making the most of content and IP for business and audiences,” and is to focus on marketing and licensing, the foundation said.
A session on Jan. 27 is to focus on “the changing customer journey and how data can be turned into insights” and “how metadata can drive discoverability and how social media can help connect readers with books,” the exhibition’s Web site says.
The next day, participants are to “learn how to maximize book IP and explore business opportunities beyond the page,” it says.
Among the other featured events, Hsu Yen-chun (許彥鈞) is to share the stories of front-line medical workers during the pandemic.
The talk, hosted by Doctors Without Borders, is scheduled to take place at the exhibition’s Red Salon from 11:45am to 12:45pm on Jan. 29.
Former minister of culture Lung Ying-tai (龍應台) is to give a talk about her book, She Walks the Kavulunga Mountains (大武山下), at the exhibition’s Theme Square from 1:30pm to 2:30pm on Jan. 30.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), a former physician, and Taipei City Councilor Lin Kuo-cheng (林國成) are to discuss Ko’s book on extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation from 12:15pm to 1:15pm at the Theme Square on Jan. 31.
