The new representative of the British Office in Taipei, John Dennis, has officially assumed his post, the office announced on Facebook yesterday.
Dennis arrived in Taipei last month and has completed his quarantine and self-health management period, the office said.
“I’m delighted and honoured to be taking up position as the British Representative in Taiwan. It’s a crucial role and, for me, the fulfillment of a long-held aspiration,” Dennis was quoted as saying in the post.
The top British envoy in Taiwan said that he arrived at a time when the UK is looking to further improve its relationships in the Asia-Pacific region.
“With my expert and committed team I’m determined to seize the opportunities: further developing UK-Taiwan relations by building on our already powerful links in trade and investment, science and innovation, climate change, education and on shared values,” he said.
Dennis also lauded Taiwan for its outstanding handling of COVID-19, citing his personal experience of Taiwan’s quarantine measures.
According to the office’s Web site, Dennis joined the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 1981 and was the country’s ambassador to Angola from 2014 to 2018.
He has had posts in China, India and Malaysia, and was the British minister and deputy head of mission in Beijing from 2003 to 2006.
‘BAD BEHAVIOR’: A woman who ordered the meal that led to the disagreement told police that an argument over her address was no reason to resort to violence Hsinchu County police were yesterday investigating a brawl in Jhubei City (竹北市), involving two food delivery drivers over a dispute with a security guard. The incident allegedly started on Wednesday afternoon, when an Uber Eats driver, surnamed Hsu (徐), got into an argument with a security guard, surnamed Liu (劉), while delivering to a residential building, a police official said. “Initial information indicated that the Uber Eats driver did not have detailed address information for a customer in the building who ordered the meal, so the security guard could not pass on the order. The Uber Eats driver then became angry and
BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide. “We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers. In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as
An environmentalist in Yunlin County who makes cushioned footstools for people to buy with used batteries has been robbed five times in six months, he said on Tuesday. Environmental campaigner Hsieh Wen-ta (謝彣達), 58, who runs a 24-hour self-serve kiosk in Yunlin County, said that people have stolen from the stall five times in the six months since it opened, taking more than 50 footstools and prying open the register on several occasions. Hsieh has been making footstools and curtains for nearly 30 years, and thought that running a 24-hour kiosk would make it easier for people to recycle their batteries and
As a cold surge sweeps over Taiwan, the season’s lowest temperature — 3.4°C — was recorded in Miaoli County at 6:23am yesterday, former Central Weather Bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said. Although the mercury started to rise yesterday morning, another cold surge is expected to engulf the nation today and tomorrow, when temperatures are forecast to fall to below 10°C in northern Taiwan, said Wu, now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University. The cold wave is also expected to bring moisture to the nation’s north, which could cause snowfall above 2,000m in the mountains