New British representative officially assumes post

Staff writer, with CNA





The new representative of the British Office in Taipei, John Dennis, has officially assumed his post, the office announced on Facebook yesterday.

Dennis arrived in Taipei last month and has completed his quarantine and self-health management period, the office said.

“I’m delighted and honoured to be taking up position as the British Representative in Taiwan. It’s a crucial role and, for me, the fulfillment of a long-held aspiration,” Dennis was quoted as saying in the post.

The top British envoy in Taiwan said that he arrived at a time when the UK is looking to further improve its relationships in the Asia-Pacific region.

“With my expert and committed team I’m determined to seize the opportunities: further developing UK-Taiwan relations by building on our already powerful links in trade and investment, science and innovation, climate change, education and on shared values,” he said.

Dennis also lauded Taiwan for its outstanding handling of COVID-19, citing his personal experience of Taiwan’s quarantine measures.

According to the office’s Web site, Dennis joined the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in 1981 and was the country’s ambassador to Angola from 2014 to 2018.

He has had posts in China, India and Malaysia, and was the British minister and deputy head of mission in Beijing from 2003 to 2006.