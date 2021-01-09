US’ Pompeo touts arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING UPSET: A Chinese spokeswoman said it is a tragedy that the administration in Washington cannot see the real threat and it would be remembered for its lies

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday touted US President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Taiwan as he underscored how the administration has supported allies and friends worldwide.

“We’ve stood by our friends in Taiwan. Over the past 3 years the Trump Administration authorized more than $15 billion in arms sales to Taiwan. The Obama Administration? $14 billion dollars in sales over 8 years. #DoTheMath,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter in a post that included a photograph of Taiwanese soldiers.

In other tweets, he enumerated the US’ support for religious minorities in Iraq, and partners in Singapore, India and other countries, as well as the administration’s efforts to protect people from the security risk posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

A screen grab shows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Twitter message posted on Thursday. Photo taken from Twitter

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) thanked Pompeo for his “precious friendship” and the Trump administration for its strong support.

The Trump administration has announced 11 arms sales to Taiwan over the past four years, offering weapons and equipment Taiwan needs for self-defense, which not only ensures national security, but the Indo-Pacific region’s peace and stability, Ou said in a statement.

The sales include F-16V jets, drones, missiles, military communications systems and related equipment.

Building on the steadfast and friendly foundations, the ministry looks forward to working hand-in-hand with the next US administration to continue deepening bilateral ties in defense and other areas, Ou said.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) yesterday expressed Beijing’s unhappiness over Pompeo’s moves.

“A handful of anti-China politicians in the #US have been staging a final show of madness. They’ll stop at nothing to sabotage China-US relations for selfish gains,” Hua wrote on Twitter on Thursday after Pompeo announced that US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft is to visit Taiwan.

Hua yesterday called on Pompeo to look at the situation at home and “mind your own business.”

“It is a tragedy & failure today you still cannot see who & what is the real big threat to your country. You will be remembered as the byword of lies and madness in history,” Hua wrote.