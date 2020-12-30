The donation of automated mask production lines by a local company to the Czech Republic is good cooperation, regardless of the channel goes through, a Czech Senate official said yesterday.
“We perceive the donation as a great help and expression of good cooperation between the two democratic and free countries,” Petr Kostka, director of the Secretariat of the President of the Czech Senate, wrote in response to the Central News Agency’s (CNA) questions.
It does not matter whether the donation is done business to business or government to government, Kostka said, referring to five automated mask production lines that Autoland Technology, a Tainan machinery manufacturer, had pledged to the Czech Republic.
Photo: CNA
Two of the lines were scheduled to ship to the central European country yesterday, Autoland general manager Kuo Li-lin (郭立霖) told a news conference in Taipei.
The government has been at odds with Autoland over the donation, saying that it should have been done government to government, but the company is donating it directly to a Czech business, citing local regulations and the complexity of the government’s approach.
The donation was one outcome of a six-day visit to Taiwan by a delegation from the Czech Republic, despite warnings from Beijing.
To show its appreciation of the Czech Republic’s support of Taiwan, Autoland pledged to donate the production lines before Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and his delegation wrapped up their visit in early September.
Asked about the donation going directly to a business, Kostka said that it was an “economic, effective and speedy solution,” quoting an earlier statement made by Vystrcil.
“Who else but private subjects can quickly find a mode of cooperation and start production processes? In other words, the donation is what is important,” Kostka said.
“It is the fulfillment of one of the goals of the Senate president’s visit to Taiwan, together with a business delegation. The aim was to start, deepen and broaden the cooperation. It is clear that the business-to-business model is a success from this point of view,” he said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that it planned to donate a separate production line to the Czech Republic, government to government, and Kostka confirmed that the Czech Senate was notified of the donation by Taiwan’s representative office in Prague.
The ministry’s donation is from Taipei to Prague, but the Czech Senate is willing to provide assistance if needed, Kostka said.
Kuo said that two other production lines would be shipped to businesses, while a third would be sent to a school, allowing collaboration between industry and academia.
The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants. The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants. In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months. While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months. Chang, 51, was
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
A team of international archeologists has found that the origins of the Chamorro community of Guam are closely linked to Aborigines of the northern Philippines, whose ancestry can be traced to Taiwan. The study titled “Ancient DNA from Guam and the Peopling of the Pacific,” which is to be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences next month, found that the Chamorros might have migrated to Guam from Taiwan via the Philippines. Hung Hsiao-chun (洪曉純), a Taiwanese archeologist at the Australian National University who coauthored the study, said that the the team was initially searching for a
China’s Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is not a military threat to Taiwan, a defense expert said on Saturday as Beijing opened a rail bridge that links Pingtan Island to Fuzhou Province. Pingtan Island is about 130km northwest of Taiwan and the new bridge could reportedly allow train movements between China’s Fuzhou and the island in as little as 35 minutes. Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔), a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the railway’s economic and political value is greater than its military potential to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Well-utilized railways could greatly benefit an army, as the