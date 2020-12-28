Young Aboriginal baseball players would receive more support through a program to be implemented by the the Sports Administration next year, the agency said on Thursday.
The program aims to improve the quality of training of Aboriginal players in elementary, junior-high and high schools, and include more government funding for their meal plans, after-school tutoring fees and salaries of coaches, it added.
Previously, a similar program was enforced by the Council of Indigenous Peoples, said the agency, which is part of the Ministry of Education (MOE).
Aborigines have played a significant role in the development of baseball in Taiwan and have made great contributions to the national team, Sports Administration Director-General Chang Shao-hsi (張少熙) said.
Almost half of all of Taiwanese professional baseball players come from indigenous communities, Chang added.
Aboriginal players also account for 15 of 28 players in the national team scheduled to compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier 12 tournament, which is the last chance for teams to fill the remaining two spots in the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer, Chang said.
To qualify for funding under the new program, a school’s baseball team must have been established more than two years before applying, with more than 50 percent of its members being Aborigines, the agency said.
In its first year, the program is to fund 38 primary schools, 21 junior-high schools and 11 high schools, the agency said.
Funding for high-school baseball teams had not been included in the previous program, and the amount for each school would be raised from NT$100,000 to NT$150,000, the agency said.
This would cover meal plans, after-school tuition fees and coaches’ travel expenses, it said, adding that agency officials would regularly inspect the schools that receive funds to ensure the quality of training.
The minimum salary for baseball coaches would be raised from NT$30,000 per month to NT$33,412, the agency said.
The previous program required coaches to have A-level coaching certificate and a master’s degree, and salaries were capped at NT$41,000.
However, the new program would lift the cap and adjust salaries based on the seniority of a coach, the agency said.
Taiwan Aboriginal Baseball Development Association chairman Lin Chih-sheng (林智勝), who is also the first baseman for the CTBC Brothers in the CPBL, expressed support for the new program, saying that it would motivate retired professional baseball players to return to their hometowns to coach young talent.
“CPBL players with more than 10 years league experience can obtain a C-level coaching certificate and exchange it for a B-level certificate later without further testing. They would have significant advantage over other job applicants for the positions of baseball coaches,” Lin said.
“They would not be paid as much as they were when playing professionally, but many of them would still return to Hualien or Taitung and coach ground-level baseball teams,” he added.
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
The US Congress on Monday passed an appropriations bill for the next fiscal year that included the Taiwan Assurance Act. The act would regularize arms sales and transfers to Taiwan, support the nation’s participation in international bodies and require the US Department of State to review its guidance regarding Taiwan-US relations. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the appropriations bill into law when it arrives on his desk in the coming days, CNN reported. US representatives Eliot Engel and Michael McCaul, a Democrat and Republican respectively, sponsored the act in April last year and the House of Representatives unanimously passed it
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants. The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants. In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months. While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months. Chang, 51, was