Spending on technological research and development (R&D) in Taiwan last year totaled NT$660.8 billion (US$22.88 billion), with a record ratio to GDP of 3.5 percent, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Friday, while sounding the alarm about the nation’s aging research population.
Of last year’s spending, NT$540.7 billion came from the private sector, up 8.1 percent from 2018, while NT$120.1 billion came from the government, up 3.7 percent from 2018, ministry data showed.
The ration of tech R&D to GDP has been increasing annually, from 3 percent in 2015 to 3.5 percent last year, the data showed.
Private-sector R&D has focused on improving manufacturing processes and developing new products, while the government and educational institutions have pursued cutting-edge research and innovation, especially those related to the government’s “5 plus 2” innovative industries plan, the ministry said.
The “5 plus 2” industries are intelligent machinery, an Asian Silicon Valley, biotechnology, green energy, national defense and aerospace, innovative agriculture and the circular economy.
Of the total spending, 70.3 percent (NT$464.7 billion) was spent on technical development, followed by 22.7 percent (NT$150 billion) on applied research and 7 percent (NT$46.1 billion) on basic research, the data showed.
Spending on basic research has risen compared with 2018 (NT$44.9 billion), but declined compared with 2017 (NT$46.6 billion), 2016 (NT$46.8 billion) and 2015 (NT$47.2 billion), the data showed.
The ministry acknowledged that the ratio of basic research to overall spending is lower than in most other countries, including those of similar scale to Taiwan.
Singapore in 2018 allocated 23.84 percent of spending on technological R&D to basic research, the ministry said, citing data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Main Science and Technology Indicators.
In the same year, South Korea allocated 14.21 percent to basic research, followed by Japan at 12.57 percent and Israel at 10.41 percent, which were all higher than Taiwan’s 7.29 percent and China’s 5.54 percent, the data showed.
To increase Taiwan’s basic research capacity, the ministry, apart from seeking more funding, would draft a plan to encourage businesses to allocate more effort to the area, it said.
The ministry said that it is concerned about the rate at which the nation’s research population is aging.
Researchers aged 55 or older made up 8.8 percent of the research population last year, up from 7.1 percent in 2015, while those aged 45 to 54 made up 17.7 percent, up 16.5 percent from 2015, the data showed.
Those aged 35 to 44 made up 34.7 percent of the research population last year, down from 35.5 percent in 2017, while those aged 34 or younger made up 38.9 percent, down from 42.1 percent in 2015, the data showed.
The ministry has budgeted NT$1.8 billion next year for programs to cultivate young talent and would make a bid to balance the age groups through other means, it said.
The ministry said that the post-COVID-19 era might pose additional challenges, but the government would continue to promote the “5 plus 2” innovative industries.
It said it would also promote an additional six core strategic industries: information and digital technology, cybersecurity, biomedical technology, defense and aerospace technology, renewable energy and strategic stockpile industries.
China would not attack Taiwan before 2024, as long as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) does not push for de jure independence or moves to rely on foreign countries for security, an academic said yesterday. Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), a professor emeritus at the Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University, made the remarks at a forum organized by the Taiwan Cross-Strait Roundtable Forum Association, which is affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). “The US would not change its policy for ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan, while the US and China would continue to have confrontations and cooperation, as in trade matters,” Chao said. “The
The parents of a man accused of killing a female university student from Malaysia said yesterday that they hoped for a rapid trial so that justice could be quickly served with “a life for a life.” The 24-year-old woman, surnamed Chung (鍾), was studying at Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan. She was abducted as she walked home from classes at about 8pm on Wednesday last week. Her body was found the following day. The suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), 28, was arrested the same day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police
CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: With Tsai’s refusal to agree to the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ the former president’s ‘bridge for peace’ with China has been closed, Ma said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has undermined Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) peace efforts with China, the former president said yesterday, adding that Tsai could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), provided she agreed to the so-called “1992 consensus.” Ma made the remarks at a forum hosted by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation in Taipei, marking the fifth anniversary of his meeting with Xi in Singapore on Nov. 7, 2015, the first time that leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait had met since 1949. “It was for building a ‘bridge for peace’ for dialogue between the two sides of the Strait,” Ma said
Public prosecutors yesterday met with the family of a Malaysian student who was murdered in Tainan last week, while a traditional ritual was also held for her. The 24-year-old Chang Jung Christian University student, identified only by her surname, Chung (鍾), was abducted on Wednesday last week while walking near the school in Gueiren District (歸仁), police said. A 28-year-old suspect surnamed Liang (梁) was arrested the following day and confessed to strangling Chung with a rope and dumping her body in Kaohsiung’s Alian District (阿蓮), police said. Prosecutors quoted Liang as saying that he sexually assaulted Chung before strangling her. Chief Prosecutor