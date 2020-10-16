The international community must protect trade secrets and intellectual property rights, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) told the opening day of a Taiwan-Japan-US workshop yesterday.
The Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop includes representatives from the three nations, more than 180 law enforcement officials and experts from 19 nations in the Indo-Pacific area, attending in person and virtually.
The discussion yesterday focused on protecting trade secrets and intellectual property rights (IPR), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in statement.
Photo: Lu Yin-hsuan, Taipei Times
At the opening ceremony, Tien urged unity to protect trade secrets and intellectual property rights, saying that they are important components of economic growth and competitiveness, the ministry said.
American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen highlighted the importance of the “four I’s” — the virtuous cycle of interaction, IPR protection, investment and innovation — the AIT said in press release.
“Advanced economies all recognize that intellectual property rights protection is the key ingredient to attract investment and encourage innovation in order to compete in our modern global economy,” Christensen said.
Prosecuting theft of trade secrets and stopping digital piracy of copyrighted content are the issues being highlighted at the workshop, which concludes today, the AIT said.
Representatives from the High Prosecutors’ Office, the Intellectual Property Office, the US Department of Justice and the FBI are among the participants sharing their experience and discussing best practice for prosecuting cases of trade secrets theft and digital piracy, the AIT said.
The workshop has been divided into three sessions, with participants discussing the latest developments in trade secrets regulations and common challenges in combating IPR infringements, North American Affairs Department Director-General Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said at a news conference.
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Yokochi Akira also attended the opening ceremony.
The workshop was organized by MOFA, the AIT and the association.
SUICIDE MOTIVE PROBED: The 50-year-old woman had a boyfriend in Taiwan and police entering her apartment found no signs of forced entry, but they did find charcoal Taipei police yesterday found a Spanish woman dead in her COVID-19 quarantine accommodations, although the cause of death is yet to be determined. The 50-year-old entered Taiwan on Oct. 2 and was due to leave quarantine today, police said. After officials failed to contact her yesterday morning, officers were dispatched to the apartment on Chengdu Road in Wanhua District (萬華) at 4pm, they said. Officers wearing full protective gear entered the apartment, where they found charcoal, but no signs of forced entry, they added. Police said they were investigating a possible motive for suicide, as there was no note at the scene. The woman had
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that the US will “fulfill [its] commitments” to Taiwan, amid rising calls for Washington to explicitly commit to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Pompeo’s remarks came after the Financial Times earlier this week published a video, titled “Will China and the US go to war over Taiwan?” which mentions a “growing debate” in the US over whether it was time to end the “strategic ambiguity” on the defense of Taiwan. Asked about the issue by conservative political commentator Hugh Hewitt on Friday, Pompeo said that the administration
CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES: The president was not in line with majority public opinion on pork imports, and her remarks on foreign policy remained vague, the party said The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said it is disappointed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in her Double Ten National Day speech stressed the nation’s COVID-19 prevention performance, but avoided issues concerning food safety and labor insurance, and pension and judicial reform. Regarding her call on all the nation’s political parties to unite in upholding the values of freedom and democracy, the KMT said that Tsai should instead respect mainstream public opinion and parties that oppose lifting the ban on US pork containing ractopamine, adding that more than 60 percent of Taiwanese are against a new import policy set to
DENGUE REMINDER: The CDC is urging people to be alert for symptoms of dengue fever, after a New Taipei City man became the 61st indigenous case this year A Taiwanese man who returned from China’s Jiangsu Province yesterday became the nation’s 530th confirmed COVID-19 case, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The man, who is in his 40s, when to Jiangsu in February for work and returned to Taiwan on Sunday for vacation, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also CECC spokesman, told a news conference in Taipei. The man told health officials that he developed a runny nose with thick mucus on Oct. 1, but took over-the-counter medication to relieve the symptoms, and that two of his office colleagues had also