Inhaling nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, can cause weak limbs, depression, incontinence, or even leave users in a vegetative state, a psychiatrist warned.
Depending on the amount of laughing gas inhaled, a person might also develop tinnitus, degenerative spine conditions, psychosis and hallucinations, said Ho Jen-chi (何仁琦), a psychiatrist at Da Chien General Hospital Nanshih Branch, referring to a case late last month in Miaoli County.
A 27-year-old man, surnamed Ho (何), was found to have inhaled laughing gas in his car while parked with the engine still running on the side of a road, according to police reports.
After receiving a call from a passerby, who suspected the man had committed suicide, police said they found two pressure bottles containing laughing gas and balloons used for inhalation in the car.
The man, who was delirious after being awakened by police, told them that he had tried to numb his pain after a breakup, police said.
Laughing gas is commonly used as an anesthetic during dental procedures, but police said they have seen cases of recreational use increase in the past few years.
Although not classified as an illegal drug in Taiwan, laughing gas is subject to regulations on medical gases by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The Miaoli District Court fined the man NT$8,000 for breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法).
In other news, a doctor urged people — especially those with jobs in agriculture, horticulture, or involving frequent contact with soil — to always wear shoes and gloves to prevent melioidosis, an infectious disease.
The bacteria causing melioidosis are found in contaminated water and soil, and can infect people who ingest or inhale water droplets or dust, or have direct contact with contaminated soil, especially through skin abrasions, Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Division of Infectious Disease director Lee Yun-chi (李允吉) said.
The most common symptom for melioidosis is lung inflamation which can lead to pneumonia, Lee said, adding that inflamations could occur in other parts of the body, including the liver, spleen, brain and prostate.
Symptoms are often mistaken as signs of other conditions, Lee said, citing the example of a 60-year-old female patient, who complained about acute abdominal pain.
The woman, who worked as a horticulturalist, was initially diagnosed with a gallbladder infection, but antibiotics did not improve her condition, he said.
Blood tests showed signs of melioidosis, and with a different antibiotic medicine, she was treated successfully, he said.
Due to the climate, melioidosis is prevalent in southern Taiwan, Lee said, adding that doctors should ask people with similar conditions whether they have frequent direct contact with soil to timely diagnose the disease.
