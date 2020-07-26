As reports of heat illness have increased due to high temperatures across the nation, an emergency-room physician said that four types of medicines might also contribute to increased risks of heat-related illness.
Wei Chih-wei (魏智偉), director of the emergency room at Tung General Hospital in Taichung, said that as many people are traveling and enjoying outdoor activities in the summer, they should take preventive measures to minimize the risk of heat-related illness, including heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
According to Ministry of Health and Welfare data, 181 emergency rooms have reported 659 visits for heat illness from July 1 to Friday, which is 1.8 times higher than the 370 visits reported in the same period last year.
Photo provided by a member of the public via CNA
As of Friday, 1,722 emergency-room visits for heat illness have been reported this year, which is about 40 percent higher than the 1,248 visits reported in the same period last year, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said in a news release yesterday.
Wei said that the most severe heat illness was heatstroke, which is caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures and when the body’s ability to regulate heat is overwhelmed, leading the body temperature to rise to 41.1°C or higher.
Early symptoms of heatstroke might include dizziness, headache, nausea, tiredness or rapid breathing, Wei said, adding that without immediate treatment, a person could experience an altered mental state or confusion, agitation, delirium, loss of consciousness, seizure, vital organ damage and even death.
“While elderly people, children, people with chronic diseases or excessive alcohol use have a higher risk of heatstroke, some medications also affect the body’s ability to regulate its temperature, causing increased risk of heatstroke,” he said.
Wei said that anticholinergic drugs — such as antihistamines for treating congestion and some drugs for treating the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease — could stop the activation of sweat glands, while sympatholytic drugs, such as caffeine and ephedrine, could cause blood vessels to narrow and increase metabolic heat production.
Some types of drugs used to lower blood pressure, such as beta blockers and calcium channel blockers, could reduce the cardiovascular system’s ability to regulate temperatures, he said.
Other drugs, like antidepressant and antipsychotic medications, could reduce sweating and disrupt the body’s ability to reduce its core temperature respectively, he added.
Wei said that people who are taking these four types of medicine should drink plenty of water, wear a hat or use parasol under the sun, and avoid abruptly discontinuing their medication.
The HPA also says that people should drink at least 2 liters of water per day and drink frequently when outdoors, not only when they feel thirsty.
People should also drink at least 500ml of water every 30 minutes if they are working or exercising outdoors, it said.
It also recommend that people avoid outdoor activities between 10am and 2pm, take preventive measures against sun exposure if they must go out during these hours, and leave a high-temperature environment and seek immediate medical treatment if they begin to show symptoms of a heat illness.
Additional reporting by Yang Yuan-ting
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office