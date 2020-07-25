Starting tomorrow, all travelers arriving from the Philippines must undergo COVID-19 testing at the airport, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported three imported cases from the country.
After the tests, arrivals with symptoms should await their results at a government quarantine facility, while those without symptoms can self-isolate at home or at a quarantine hotel for the mandatory 14-day period, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news briefing in Taipei.
Taiwanese and holders of an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) are currently only required to undergo home isolation for 14 days after entering the nation, he said.
Photo: Reuters
Foreign visitors without an ARC are required to present a report showing a negative test result obtained three days before their transit flight or entry into Taiwan, he added.
The center implemented the new policy after it confirmed six cases from the Philippines this month and was alerted by the Philippines’ reported average of 1,600 new cases per day over the past two weeks, he said.
Testing for COVID-19 in the Philippines has increased from 2,000 to 25,000 people per day, with 12 percent testing positive, he said, adding that Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore have also reported an increasing number of cases among tourists from the Philippines.
The new policy is the center’s model for managing tourists arriving from high-risk countries, Chen said, when asked if the policy would apply to arrivals from other countries.
The center would tighten border controls for countries that are reporting an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and whose arrivals test positive, he added.
From July 1 until Wednesday, 696 people arrived from the Philippines, including six confirmed cases, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman.
The CECC yesterday reported three cases imported from the Philippines, bringing the nation’s total number of confirmed cases to 458.
Case No. 456, a Filipino in his 50s with a Taiwanese wife, returned to Taiwan on Monday after working in the Philippines since November last year, Chuang said.
Case No. 457, a Filipino in his 30s with an ARC, returned on Monday last week after visiting relatives in the Philippines since March, he said.
Case No. 458, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s, returned on Wednesday after working in the Philippines since January, he said.
All three showed symptoms, including a cough, a headache, fever, abnormal changes of smell and taste, or diarrhea, the CECC said.
Health authorities have identified 74 people who had contact with the patients — 49 need to self-isolate at home, while 25 need to do self-health management, it said.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up