Ko dismisses complaints by his ex-photographer

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday dismissed complaints by his former photographer about low pay and long working hours, saying that it was volunteer work.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) on Monday filed a report with the Taipei Department of Labor, asking it to investigate the allegations by Pan Jin-lin (潘俊霖).

Pan on Saturday last week wrote on Facebook that he had been “bullied” by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), of which Ko is the chairman, by giving him the lowest salary in the party although he is one of its most senior members.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, center, talks to reporters at an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Shen Pei-yao, Taipei Times

He said it was an insult to his profession and experience.

Pan had been Ko’s entourage photographer since 2014, taking photographs when Ko attended public or election campaign events, as well as many life photographs, such as one of the mayor eating instant noodles at a convenience store in 2015, making him look more down-to-earth and approachable.

Pan said he was employed by the city government after Ko became mayor in 2014 and also helped manage Ko’s online fan club.

He said that he often worked during evenings and on weekends, but was afraid to file for overtime pay, as city councilors might find out that he was overworking.

He said he asked to be employed by the TPP after the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections due to health reasons, but the party offered him the lowest salary among party workers — a little more than NT$30,000 per month, which is lower than the salary of new assistants.

Pan resigned in May.

Hsu said being the chief photographer is a tough job and should command a monthly pay of at least NT$50,000, so she reported the matter to the labor department.

She asked the department to investigate whether it involved unreasonable working conditions or even labor exploitation, and to report its findings within a week.

Asked for comment, Ko said that Pan had worked very hard, but that he was a volunteer and there is no limit to the maximum working hours for volunteers.

He said the labor department could investigate the case if it wants to.