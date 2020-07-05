Taiwan averages about 10 cannabis possession cases per month, although the real figure of those using is certainly much higher, according to Wang Chieh-to (王捷拓), a former prosecutor turned lawyer.
“Most people in Taiwan who smoke marijuana are white-collar professionals, and many are university graduates or young people who have visited or studied in countries where recreational use of cannabis is legal,” Wang said.
“The authorities do not typically come across it, because most Taiwanese users have no criminal record, they privately purchase the cannabis and related products for recreational use, for relaxation, and they usually do not keep a big amount at home,” he added.
Wang made the remarks as cannabis came to the public’s attention after Ker Chun-yao (柯鈞耀), son of Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), was on Friday questioned and released on NT$100,000 bail for an alleged breach of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).
Maritime Affairs Division’s Keelung branch intercepted a package of cannabis extracts addressed to Ker Chun-yao, who reportedly denied knowing the package’s contents or using any illegal substances in Taiwan.
Prosecutors attempting to check his communication records were hindered by Ker Chun-yao saying that he lost his smartphone.
Ker Chien-ming on Friday said that he respects the judiciary’s investigation and that his son was fully cooperating with prosecutors.
Lee Hui-chu (李慧珠), a defense lawyer with trial experience, said that cannabis is a Category 2 narcotic under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and that offenders face from 10 years to life in prison.
“However, Taiwan’s justice system is not as ‘hardline’ as in the past,” she said. “For people with no prior convictions and who are first-time offenders on a cannabis charge, the courts are generally deferring prosecution for drug rehabilitation, or offering no indictment in exchange for evaluating the client’s abstinence after undergoing a successful drug rehabilitation.”
Advocates in Taiwan — who have formed the Green Sensation coalition, which they say has the support of a few lawmakers — have called for the legalization of cannabis, including for medicinal use.
On April 20 last year — also known as “Weed Day” — the Green Sensation held a demonstration outside the Legislative Yuan.
A Taipei veterinarian is urging pet owners to avoid using insecticides around their homes, as their ingredients can be toxic to pets. Commercial-grade insecticides contain pyrethroids — organic compounds similar to natural pyrethrins, pesticides produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums — in quantities that are harmless to humans, but potentially fatal to cats and dogs, Asian Veterinary Specialist Referral Center veterinarian Chua Man-ling (蔡曼琳) said. Even in small quantities, pyrethroids are hazardous to cats, as they lack the metabolic enzymes needed to process them, Chua said. Cockroach sprays and ant traps are especially dangerous to pets as they contain boric acid, she
People should avoid eating too many zongzi (粽子, glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo leaves), as consuming several in one meal could cause indigestion, bloating, gastric acid reflux, heartburn and other stomach ailments, a doctor said on Saturday. Zongzi is a traditional delicacy for the Dragon Boat Festival, which was on Thursday. Citing a recent case as an example, Cathay General Hospital gastroenterology department head Chu Yu-ming (朱淯銘) said that a 58-year-old taxi driver surnamed Hsiao (蕭) ate meals at irregular hours due to his work and has been taking diabetes medicine for three years. Hsiao recently bought a bag of zongzi and ate
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
A DEPRIVATION? The Taiwan Higher Education Union said the program, which drew much student criticism, undermined students' right to an education The Taiwan Higher Education Union on Monday accused Ming Chuan University (MCU) of sacrificing its students’ right to education by altering the English-language instruction for first-year students. The university, which has long emphasized the value that it places on English-language education, in the 2019-2020 academic year changed its English program for first-year students to a combination of self-learning through online videos and weekly lab sessions, during which students would take online tests, the union said. The change has deprived more than 3,000 students of in-person instruction and of interaction with their teachers, the union added. The online program drew much criticism from students