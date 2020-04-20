Many pet owners lax on flea, tick medicine

CLEAN ENVIRONMENTS: A veterinarian said that even if an animal does not leave the home, they might contract fleas and ticks from their owners’ clothes and shoes

By Liu Pei-fen and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





More than 70 percent of pet owners in Taiwan do not give their dogs or cats flea and tick medicine on a monthly basis, which poses high health risks to the pets, a veterinarian said.

Dr Yang’s Animal Hospital veterinarian Yang Ssu-yin (楊斯尹) on Friday said that fleas and ticks can affect pets’ health, and even if the pets do not go outside, owners can pass parasites to them through clothing and shoes.

Fleas are commonly found on carpets, beds and in dark and humid areas, and those found on a pet likely only account for 5 percent of the total flea population in a home, Yang said.

In addition to making a pet uncomfortable and itchy, which results in skin scrapes and loss of hair, fleas can cause more serious health problems, such as diarrhea, anemia, loss of appetite and malnutrition, if the pet swallows a flea infested with tapeworm larvae, he said.

Ticks, which grow in similar conditions to fleas, lay 2,500 to 4,000 eggs at a time, he said.

Tick bites can lead to abscesses, anemia and the spread of communicable diseases, some of which can be fatal, he added.

To prevent transmitting parasites to pets, owners should avoid visiting places frequented by mice and stray cats or dogs, and clean the soles of their shoes each time they come home, Yang said.

Keeping a clean home is important, he said, adding that vacuuming is effective in removing fleas and ticks, and owners should also regularly place pets’ blankets and beds under the sun.

Flea and tick medications can be given orally, applied topically or administered through a collar-like product, but proper usage is key to optimal effectiveness, he said.

For example, flea and tick drops are effective and easy to use, but they must be applied regularly, Yang said, adding that due to Taiwan’s climate, it is recommended to apply them once every month.

Pet owners who use topical medications should monitor their pets to ensure they do not accidentally ingest it, he said.

For oral medication, Yang said that in his experience some dogs spit out the medicine and pet owners should ensure that they swallow it.

For people who use a fumigator to repel pests at home, owners should ensure that they and their pets do not stay inside during the process, he said, adding that furniture must be wiped clean afterward to avoid poisoning.