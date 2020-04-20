More than 70 percent of pet owners in Taiwan do not give their dogs or cats flea and tick medicine on a monthly basis, which poses high health risks to the pets, a veterinarian said.
Dr Yang’s Animal Hospital veterinarian Yang Ssu-yin (楊斯尹) on Friday said that fleas and ticks can affect pets’ health, and even if the pets do not go outside, owners can pass parasites to them through clothing and shoes.
Fleas are commonly found on carpets, beds and in dark and humid areas, and those found on a pet likely only account for 5 percent of the total flea population in a home, Yang said.
Photo: Weng Yu-huang, Taipei Times
In addition to making a pet uncomfortable and itchy, which results in skin scrapes and loss of hair, fleas can cause more serious health problems, such as diarrhea, anemia, loss of appetite and malnutrition, if the pet swallows a flea infested with tapeworm larvae, he said.
Ticks, which grow in similar conditions to fleas, lay 2,500 to 4,000 eggs at a time, he said.
Tick bites can lead to abscesses, anemia and the spread of communicable diseases, some of which can be fatal, he added.
To prevent transmitting parasites to pets, owners should avoid visiting places frequented by mice and stray cats or dogs, and clean the soles of their shoes each time they come home, Yang said.
Keeping a clean home is important, he said, adding that vacuuming is effective in removing fleas and ticks, and owners should also regularly place pets’ blankets and beds under the sun.
Flea and tick medications can be given orally, applied topically or administered through a collar-like product, but proper usage is key to optimal effectiveness, he said.
For example, flea and tick drops are effective and easy to use, but they must be applied regularly, Yang said, adding that due to Taiwan’s climate, it is recommended to apply them once every month.
Pet owners who use topical medications should monitor their pets to ensure they do not accidentally ingest it, he said.
For oral medication, Yang said that in his experience some dogs spit out the medicine and pet owners should ensure that they swallow it.
For people who use a fumigator to repel pests at home, owners should ensure that they and their pets do not stay inside during the process, he said, adding that furniture must be wiped clean afterward to avoid poisoning.
Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan. Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…” The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation. Ho yesterday
ONE IN A MILLION: Academia Sinica President James Liao called Chen Sheng-wei a ‘gifted man’ of creativity and action who displayed outstanding leadership skills Taiwan’s technology circle is mourning the death of data scientist and artificial intelligence (AI) expert Chen Sheng-wei (陳昇瑋), who died on Monday aged 44 from a cerebral hemorrhage. Chen reportedly went into a coma after exercising last weekend, despite receiving emergency treatment. Chen, an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Information Science, in January 2018 helped establish the Taiwan AI Academy, which said that it has fostered more than 6,000 AI professionals. He also served as the academy’s executive director. Chen in February 2018 was also recruited by E.Sun Financial Holding Co to serve as its chief technology officer. In June last
People should consider their options thoroughly before getting a pig as a pet, as it is a very different experience from caring for more traditional household animals, a pet adoption service said last month. Typical misconceptions about pigs are that they are dirty, smelly and germ-ridden, but these ideas are rooted in the human psyche, said a founding member of the Happy Pigs’ Home adoption service, who asked to be identified as Anita. People’s perception of pigs is key to whether the pigs feel happy, Anita said, adding that potential owners must fully understand what a pet pig would mean to the