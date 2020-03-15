The nation’s population could be entering negative growth, the Ministry of the Interior has said, citing the 26,046 people born and 30,884 who died in the first two months of this year.
Last month, there were 13,536 births, or about one birth every 3.1 minutes, and 16,211 deaths, or one death every 2.6 minutes, statistics released on Tuesday showed.
The nation as of last month had 23.6 million people — up 10,899 people from a year earlier, but down 3,362 from January, the statistics showed.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
The nation has 11.7 million men — down 9,630 from a year earlier and down 2,986 from January — and 11.8 million women — up 20,529 from a year earlier, but down 376 from January, the data showed.
Overall, the nation has 98.33 men for every 100 women, the data showed.
Lienchiang County was the region with the highest ratio of men to women, with 134.20 men for every 100 women, followed by Chiayi County with 107.96 men for every 100 women and Yunlin County with 107.36 men for every 100 women.
The places with the lowest ratios of men to women were Taipei (90.92 men per 100 women), Chiayi City (94.01 men per 100 women) and New Taipei City (95.51 men per 100 women).
Hsinchu County had the greatest increase in population over the past year with a 1.29 percent growth rate, followed by Taoyuan with a 1.22 percent growth rate and Hsinchu City with a 0.68 percent growth rate, the statistics showed.
Taipei’s population fell 0.97 percent, while Taitung County’s declined 0.94 percent and Chiayi County’s dropped by 0.75 percent.
The statistics showed that 8.84 million households were registered, up 94,502 households from a year earlier and up 5,901 families from January.
New Taipei City was the region with the highest number of households registered at 1.58 million, or 17.94 percent of all households nationwide, followed by Kaohsiung with 1.11 million households (12.56 percent) and Taipei with 1.05 million (11.99 percent).
“It is premature to say that the nation is entering negative growth,” Department of Household Registration Affairs Director Wanda Chang (張琬宜) said. “The ministry would need more long-term data to back up such an assertion.”
For example, ministry statistics showed that the mortality rate and birthrate intersected from February to June last year before the birthrate once again overtook the mortality rate, and continued to do so into January.
The National Development Council previously predicted that the nation’s population would start to experience negative growth in the second half of this year.
The council also estimated that half of the nation’s population would be aged 50 or older by 2033, while 30 percent of the population would be 65 or older by 2039.
Additional reporting by CNA
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
A woman accused of defrauding nine Taiwanese banks out of NT$38.6 billion (US$1.28 billion at the current exchange rate) yesterday arrived in Taiwan to stand trial after being arrested in the US late last year, the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said. Wang Ying-chih (王音之), a former co-owner of Taipei-based New Site Industries Inc (NSI, 潤寅實業) and one of the chief suspects in the fraud case, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, escorted by two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the bureau said. She was subsequently arrested by bureau agents and taken to
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
A New Taipei City man who challenged a fine he received for importing e-cigarettes won the suit, after a district court ruled that the products fell outside of the scope of current tobacco laws. The man, surnamed Yang (楊), was fined NT$10,000 for contravening the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) when he imported a case of e-cigarettes in May last year. Saying the fine was unjust, Yang filed an administrative appeal. In the ruling on Feb. 24, the New Taipei District Court judge said that as the e-cigarettes Yang imported were not in the shape of cigarettes they could not