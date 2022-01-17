Guentzel OT goal helps Penguins top Sharks

AP, SAN JOSE, California





Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, while Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday.

Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for the 12th time in 14 games. Sidney Crosby assisted Guentzel’s winner, his 19th goal.

Rudolfs Balcers scored San Jose’s only goal, while Adin Hill had 25 saves.

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, center, reacts after scoring a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill, left, in overtime in their NHL game at the SAP Center in California on Saturday. Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY

Domingue, who is Pittsburgh’s third-string goaltender, got the opportunity to make his debut after starter Tristan Jarry gave up six goals in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to Los Angeles. Backup goaltender Casey DeSmith is in COVID-19 protocols. Domingue appeared in just one game last season with Calgary.

“It was a long time coming,” he said. “Ever since camp, I was prepared for this moment. I saw an opportunity, and you either take it or you don’t. I thought tonight I came in focused, and we played until the last whistle.”

Balcers connected off a no-look, cross-ice pass from Erik Karlsson. All-Star Timo Meier was also credited with an assist. It was Balcer’s first goal since Nov. 6 and his third of the season.

The Penguins tied it midway through the second period on Letang’s breakaway. Letang sprinted for a loose puck outside the San Jose blue line and took it the rest of the way. He faked a forehand shot and then slipped a backhander past Hill for his third goal.

“We played a more committed game in the third period,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Our penalty kill was really good and got us going... The first two periods weren’t nearly as good as what we feel we’re capable of. Give San Jose credit, they played really hard, but we didn’t play the type of game that we’re capable of in the first 40 minutes.”

The Sharks had two more power plays late in the third period, but failed to capitalize.

The Sharks’ power play ranked 24th in the NHL going into Saturday, scoring on 17 percent of their opportunities.

“A power-play goal would’ve been nice,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “We had guys in front of the net, but we’re not putting them in. We had 41 shots, tried to make it hard on their goalie — just not a lot of puck luck.”

Also on Saturday, it was:

‧ Panthers 9, Blue Jackets 2

‧ Senators 6, Oilers 4

‧ Bruins 4, Predators 3

‧ Hurricanes 4, Canucks 1

‧ Capitals 2, Islanders 0

‧ Lightning 3, Stars 1

‧ Avalanche 5, Coyotes 0

‧ Rangers 3, Flyers 2

‧ Red Wings 4, Sabres 0

‧ Maple Leafs 6, Blues 5

‧ Blackhawks 3, Ducks 0

‧ Kings 3, Kraken 1