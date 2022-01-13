South African Giniel de Villiers on Tuesday won the Dakar Rally’s ninth stage as Nasser al-Attiyah moved closer to clinching his fourth title.
The 51-year-old Qatari had seen Sebastien Loeb nibble away at his extensive lead over the past few days, but with tomorrow’s finish in Riyadh looming, France’s serial world rally champion has a 39 minute, 5 second deficit to make up on al-Attiyah.
Saudi driver Yazeed al-Rahji is almost an hour adrift after the 287km stage around Wadi ad-Dawasir.
Photo: AFP
De Villiers nipped home nine seconds clear on the day from fellow South African Henk Lategan to take his total of stage wins in the Dakar to 18.
The 49-year-old 2009 champion said it is a mystery to him how he and his car traditionally get better as the event progresses.
“I must say, the first week was not ideal,” De Villiers said. “It was very stressful and mentally very, very tiring. Definitely something I would not like to go through again, but that’s behind us now.
“I don’t know why we often win at the end. It would be nice to win at the beginning as well, but we seem to do well the longer the rally goes on, so maybe the rally needs to be three weeks,” he said.
In the bike category, Austrian Matthias Walkner deposed British 2017 champion Sam Sunderland as overall leader after a stage won by Jose Cornejo Florimo.
With only three days to go Red Bull KTM rider Walkner moved 2 minutes, 12 seconds clear of Sunderland in what is shaping up to be a tense run-in for the two-wheeled title. Less than five minutes splits the top four riders.
“One mistake can change everything” Walkner said.
“It’s going to be a really, really close fight,” he said. “I’ve worked for this, to be on the top... If it’s enough for a podium or a victory, then I’m super pumped and happy and if not, well, I cannot change it.”
Sunderland came in 14th, more than eight minutes behind Florimo.
“It was quite difficult to open the stage, especially in the dunes because the sunlight was quite bad and you couldn’t really see where the drops were,” Sunderland said.
“The days are counting down and it’s coming towards the finish. In the end, I can only do my best and give it my all. We’ll see how we end up,” he added.
Rafael Nadal yesterday said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the Serb knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 34, was yesterday detained by officials at the border amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open. The world No. 1 — who has won nine Australian Opens, including the last three, and is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 career Grand Slam titles — is holed up
‘CRUCIFIED’: In fiery remarks at a Belgrade rally, Novak Djokovic’s father told a crowd that his son was the victim of a ‘political witch hunt’ and ‘corona fascism’ Novak Djokovic’s fans yesterday rallied in the rain to protest the tennis star’s shock detention in Australia, a development that reverberated globally and sparked an angry reaction from Serbia. About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights advocates — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day at a detention facility in Melbourne. “We come out to support him just because it’s our Christmas and obviously he’s going through a lot,” Sash Aleksic said on the sodden street outside the building. “There would obviously be a lot more people here if people did not have family obligations today.” The former
The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic incorrectly declared he had not traveled and would not do so for two weeks before his flight to Australia, in the latest twist in the tennis star’s visa cancellation saga. Questions have been raised about the declaration completed by an agent for Djokovic, with social media posts seemingly showing he was in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on Jan. 4. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday received a call from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabi, in which he sought to manage the diplomatic fallout of the overturned visa
Novak Djokovic yesterday spent a fourth day among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne’s Park Hotel. The tennis superstar is awaiting court proceedings tomorrow that would determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he would be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. His fellow residents in the immigration detention hotel include refugees and asylum seekers who are challenging their own proceedings that have all lasted much longer than Djokovic’s. So long in some cases they feel forgotten. Djokovic’s mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of