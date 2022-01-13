Al-Attiyah closes in on Dakar crown; De Villiers wins stage

AFP, WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia





South African Giniel de Villiers on Tuesday won the Dakar Rally’s ninth stage as Nasser al-Attiyah moved closer to clinching his fourth title.

The 51-year-old Qatari had seen Sebastien Loeb nibble away at his extensive lead over the past few days, but with tomorrow’s finish in Riyadh looming, France’s serial world rally champion has a 39 minute, 5 second deficit to make up on al-Attiyah.

Saudi driver Yazeed al-Rahji is almost an hour adrift after the 287km stage around Wadi ad-Dawasir.

Toyota driver Nasser al-Attiyah and his codriver Mathieu Baumel race in stage nine of the Dakar Rally around Wadi ad-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

De Villiers nipped home nine seconds clear on the day from fellow South African Henk Lategan to take his total of stage wins in the Dakar to 18.

The 49-year-old 2009 champion said it is a mystery to him how he and his car traditionally get better as the event progresses.

“I must say, the first week was not ideal,” De Villiers said. “It was very stressful and mentally very, very tiring. Definitely something I would not like to go through again, but that’s behind us now.

“I don’t know why we often win at the end. It would be nice to win at the beginning as well, but we seem to do well the longer the rally goes on, so maybe the rally needs to be three weeks,” he said.

In the bike category, Austrian Matthias Walkner deposed British 2017 champion Sam Sunderland as overall leader after a stage won by Jose Cornejo Florimo.

With only three days to go Red Bull KTM rider Walkner moved 2 minutes, 12 seconds clear of Sunderland in what is shaping up to be a tense run-in for the two-wheeled title. Less than five minutes splits the top four riders.

“One mistake can change everything” Walkner said.

“It’s going to be a really, really close fight,” he said. “I’ve worked for this, to be on the top... If it’s enough for a podium or a victory, then I’m super pumped and happy and if not, well, I cannot change it.”

Sunderland came in 14th, more than eight minutes behind Florimo.

“It was quite difficult to open the stage, especially in the dunes because the sunlight was quite bad and you couldn’t really see where the drops were,” Sunderland said.

“The days are counting down and it’s coming towards the finish. In the end, I can only do my best and give it my all. We’ll see how we end up,” he added.