Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Monday said that “smaller clubs will die” without urgent action to safeguard the future of the lower leagues as proposals for a major reform of English soccer caused division and rancor.
The controversial “Project Big Picture” plan put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United has been branded a power grab for attempting to change voting structures in the English Premier League in favor of the “big six” clubs that also include Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
However, the proposals would provide the EFL with a much-needed injection of ￡250 million (US$326 million) to ease the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and allocate 25 percent of future broadcasting revenue down through the English pyramid.
Photo: Reuters
“If nothing happens, the smaller clubs will die,” FIFA chief of global football development Wenger told Sky Sports. “I don’t think that one payment will sort out the problem. The problem is much deeper than that. The money certainly has to be shared, the income of the top clubs has to be shared a fraction more with the smaller clubs.”
The British government and other Premier League clubs are among those to voice their disquiet over the proposal.
West Ham United, one of three clubs outside the big six who would be granted special status by the proposal due to their longevity in the Premier League, said they were “very much against” it.
Among the controversial proposals, the Premier League would reduce from 20 to 18 teams, with only two clubs automatically relegated.
The EFL Cup and Community Shield would be scrapped, allowing more time in the calendar for lucrative pre-season tours and more European games for the biggest clubs.
“You cannot ignore completely the tradition inside the country,” said Wenger, who was in charge of Arsenal for 22 years between 1996 and 2018. “Overall, the solution has to come from the federation, from the government, from the Premier League — to find a compromise to sort out the problems that already existed before coronavirus.”
However, the plan, backed by EFL chairman Rick Parry, does have considerable support in the lower leagues, where clubs face going to the wall unless there is a bailout.
This season has started behind closed doors and with restrictions increasing again, there appears little prospect of a return to fans inside stadiums in the coming months.
“If clubs don’t get something soon you will see clubs disappear, I would predict, within five to six weeks,” Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis told the BBC. “Before the pandemic, 75 percent of clubs were losing money — that can’t continue. The pandemic has, if you like, exacerbated the problem and we need to get it fixed. I know you are talking about ‘Project Big Picture’ — this is a great proposal as far as we are concerned. It is certainly very promising and clubs need it.”
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one