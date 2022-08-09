Quidditch rebrands as ‘quadball’ to distance from J.K. Rowling 對羅琳言論超不滿！《哈利波特》魁地奇決定改名了

British fiction writer J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise has become a global phenomenon, but Quidditch, the real-life sport inspired by the airborne game played by wizards in the series, is now ditching its whimsical name. Quidditch, the fictional sport invented by Rowling in the series, was adapted by Harry Potter fans and made into a real-life sport. The sport is now played in 40 countries among nearly 600 teams. However, the International Quidditch Association (IQA) said it was joining US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) in adopting the new name after the two bodies had previously announced their decision