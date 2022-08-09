對話 Dialogues
大為：那麼，台灣下不下雪呢？
美英：只有很高的山上，才下雪。
大為：那夏天的天氣怎麼樣？
美英：夏天總是又悶又熱，尤其是台北。
Dawei: Well, does it snow in Taiwan?
Meiying: Snow only falls in the mountains.
Dawei: So, how is the weather in summer?
Meiying: It is always humid and hot in
summer, especially in Taipei.
詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase
那麼 (nàme)
well then, so
下雪 (xiàxǔe)
to snow
尤其是 (yóuqíshì)
particularly, especially
本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通
For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html
國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供
Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/
COPYRIGHT © 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (1/3)「大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（一） A: The Taipei Performing Arts Center finally opens to the public this week. B: Are you talking about that building next to Shilin Night Market which looks like a massive meatball? A: Yes. The sphere-shaped theater has three auditoria and was designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Rem Koolhaas. B: We should find a time to visit the center together. A: 台北表演藝術中心本週終於要開幕了。 B: 你說的是士林夜市旁，很像一顆「大貢丸」的建築嗎？ A: 這座球型綜合劇院有三個劇場，由榮獲普利茲克獎的建築大師庫哈斯所設計。 B: 那我們就找機會去參觀一下吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (2/3) 大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（二） A: At a cost of NT$6 billion (about US$200 million), the Taipei Performing Arts Center is finally set to open nine years after construction began. B: Wow, that’s expensive, although it does look cool. A: To celebrate its opening to the public, the center has put together a program of 37 shows, comprising 142 performances. B: Fantastic! I’m going to take a look at the program calendar. A: 聽說北藝中心造價高達近六十億台幣（約近兩億美元），蓋了九年終於蓋好啦。 B: 這麼貴？不過看起來是蠻酷的。 A: 為了慶祝開幕，該中心還安排了三十七檔節目、一百四十二場演出呢。 B: 太棒了！我先來查一下節目表。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）