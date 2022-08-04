SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taipei Performing Arts Center opens this week (2/3) 大貢丸」北藝中心開幕（二）

A: At a cost of NT$6 billion (about US$200 million), the Taipei Performing Arts Center is finally set to open nine years after construction began.

B: Wow, that’s expensive, although it does look cool.

A: To celebrate its opening to the public, the center has put together a program of 37 shows, comprising 142 performances.

Interior decoration at the Taipei Performing Arts Center. 台北表演藝術中心內部裝潢。 Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報鄭名翔

B: Fantastic! I’m going to take a look at the program calendar.

A: 聽說北藝中心造價高達近六十億台幣（約近兩億美元），蓋了九年終於蓋好啦。

B: 這麼貴？不過看起來是蠻酷的。

A: 為了慶祝開幕，該中心還安排了三十七檔節目、一百四十二場演出呢。

B: 太棒了！我先來查一下節目表。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）