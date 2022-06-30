A: According to Google, the most searched place in Taiwan is the Dongchi branch of 7-Eleven in Changhua County’s Lugang Township.
B: I would have thought it would be Taipei 101.
A: Taipei 101 is the 17th most searched destination. Other locations in the top 10 include Taitung County’s Dawu Township, Baishatun Gong Tian Temple in Miaoli County and Nantou County’s Wuling mountain range.
Photo courtesy of the Taitung County Cultural Affairs Department 照片︰台東縣政府文化處提供
B: That’s great. I’ve been meaning to travel to Taitung for ages.
A: 根據Google，台灣熱搜地點第一名，是位於彰化縣鹿港鎮的7-Eleven
東崎門市。
B: 我還以為會是台北101。
A: 台北101排在第十七名，其它像台東縣大武鄉、苗栗縣白沙屯拱天宮、南投縣武嶺都是前十名的景點。
B: 太棒了，我一直很想去台東玩。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
“I’ve been meaning to travel to Taitung for ages.”
In this context, “meaning to” means “wanting to” or “hoping to.”
Microsoft is ending Internet Explorer support IE 瀏覽器走入歷史 學職場退休、辭職、下台英文 網路世代熟悉的Windows瀏覽器Internet Explorer（IE），因為近年使用者大幅減少，加上微軟推出的新瀏覽器Edge，在上周三停止技術支援，也代表IE正式退場、走入歷史。本次就讓我們來從國外相關報導學習如何用英文表達「退場」吧！ 退休、辭職、下台？ retire (v) 代表「退休」，相關名詞有retirement「退休」、retiree「退休人士 ，通常在屆齡退休時使用。 Mr. Schmidt’s retirement party will be held at the seafood restaurant next Friday. （施密特先生的退休宴將於下週五在海鮮餐廳舉行。） 另外，同樣是離開工作崗位，「辭職」是resign (v)，名詞為resignation。片語resign to 則代表「把…託付給、委託」的意思。 After Mr. Sutton’s resignation, Ms. Lambert took over his responsibilities. （沙頓先生辭職後，由蘭柏小姐接管他的職責。） She resigned her children to the care of her brother.（她把孩子交給她哥哥照管。） step down 退場、退位 而同樣是描述辭職的單字還有step down (v)「退場、退位、下台」，通常是表達政治人物（或高階主管）辭職、離開現有職務。 The CEO of QuaKing Inc. stepped down amid a scandal involving insider trading and money laundering.（QuaKing公司的總裁因身陷內線交易和洗錢的醜聞而下台。） 「退場」相似的字詞還有bow out (v)，bow 當動詞為「鞠躬」，注意發音為[au]，而名詞bow有「領結、弓」等意思，發音為[o]。bow out 根據字面可以解釋為「下台一鞠躬」，也就是「結束」的意思。 To most people’s surprise, McLaughlin, the defending champion, bowed out in the first round of the tournament. （出乎大多數人意料的是，衛冕冠軍麥克拉倫在首輪比賽就被淘汰出局。） phase out (v)也可以用來描述「漸漸退場」，而phase (n)單做一個單字時則是stage「階段」的意思。 The company will gradually phase out the use of fluorescent lightbulbs. （公司將逐漸淘汰螢光燈泡的使用。） 要描述產品被「移除」，或公司、軍隊「撤離、撤出」則可用withdraw (v)這個字。 Due to financial concerns, Parkland city decided to withdraw
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (3/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（三） A: Aside from “The Lion King,” two other fantastic musicals, “Cats” and “Notre-Dame de Paris,” also toured Taiwan earlier this year. B: “Cats” has been called one of the four greatest musicals of all time. A: And the other three? B: They are: “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon.” A: 除了《獅子王》，今年曾來台的音樂劇《貓》、法文音樂劇《鐘樓怪人》也都蠻好看的。 B: 《貓》還被稱為四大音樂劇之一呢。 A: 那另外三部是？ B: 另外三部包括《悲慘世界》、《歌劇魅影》、《西貢小姐》。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Why you should always learn on an empty stomach 肚子餓了嗎？先去讀書吧！ Hunger is a sensation that every human being on the planet has experienced at least once in their lifetime. The signals of hunger — the sharp hunger pangs and grumbling stomach noises — often grow in __1__ until the thought of food overwhelms every other thought in our mind. So, it’s a bit surprising that researchers at Yale Medical School recently found that hunger can actually __2__. The research team had been studying the hormone ghrelin and the path it takes through the body. Ghrelin is produced by the stomach and is supposed to stimulate a part of our brain called
Bonny went to Yummy Fast Food for her lunch today, and here is the receipt. Bonny 今天中午去「好吃速食」吃午餐，這是她的收據。 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - Yummy Fast Food 50 Water Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Tell us about your visit within 7 days. Enter the survey code below and win A-Mei Concert Tickets for free! Survey Code: 11098738749 More Information: www.yummyforyou.com 04/15/2019 12:15 PM Order 64 ITEM: 1 Medium Coke 1.89 1 Fish Burger 1.51 No Sauce 1 Large French Fries No Salt 2.50 ___________________________________ Take-Out