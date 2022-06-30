SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Where do you want to go for the summer vacation? (2/3) 放暑假你想去哪裡玩？（二）

A: According to Google, the most searched place in Taiwan is the Dongchi branch of 7-Eleven in Changhua County’s Lugang Township.

B: I would have thought it would be Taipei 101.

A: Taipei 101 is the 17th most searched destination. Other locations in the top 10 include Taitung County’s Dawu Township, Baishatun Gong Tian Temple in Miaoli County and Nantou County’s Wuling mountain range.

An artwork stands in Taitung County’s Dawu Township. 豎立在台東縣大武鄉的藝術品。 Photo courtesy of the Taitung County Cultural Affairs Department 照片︰台東縣政府文化處提供

B: That’s great. I’ve been meaning to travel to Taitung for ages.

A: 根據Google，台灣熱搜地點第一名，是位於彰化縣鹿港鎮的7-Eleven

東崎門市。

B: 我還以為會是台北101。

A: 台北101排在第十七名，其它像台東縣大武鄉、苗栗縣白沙屯拱天宮、南投縣武嶺都是前十名的景點。

B: 太棒了，我一直很想去台東玩。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）